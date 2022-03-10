Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,684 in the last 365 days.

Lacson: 'Balanced' Minimum Wage Review Needed Amid Fuel Price Hikes

PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release March 10, 2022

Lacson: 'Balanced' Minimum Wage Review Needed Amid Fuel Price Hikes More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-balanced-minimum-wage-review-needed-amid-fuel-price-hikes

A review of minimum wages is timely and necessary to help laborers cope with the surging costs of fuel amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Thursday.

Lacson, who is running for President under Partido Reporma, said one of the most common complaints he and Vice Presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III have heard from people during their town hall meetings involved the rising costs of living.

"Napaka-timely ang panawagan ni Sec. Bello na mag-meet ang tripartite wage board para pag-usapan kung kailangan na bang i-adjust ang minimum wage ng ating mga kababayan (It is timely that Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III called for a meeting of the tripartite wage boards to discuss possible adjustments to the minimum wages of our workers)," he said in an interview on Bombo Radyo.

He said many workers he and Sotto have met are virtually crying due to the high cost of goods and services, caused by high oil prices and compounded by inflation. Lacson said that while the wealthy can absorb the higher costs of living, ordinary families may not.

Also, Lacson pointed out the need to balance the call of our workers for a higher wage, and the capacity of employers to pay these higher salaries.

"So dapat talaga pag-usapan natin kung dapat i-adjust ang ating minimum wage earners (We have to discuss if there is a need to adjust the minimum wage, and by how much)," he said.

You just read:

Lacson: 'Balanced' Minimum Wage Review Needed Amid Fuel Price Hikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.