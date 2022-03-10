Pangilinan on campaigning in areas deemed as not "vote rich": EVERY VOTE COUNTS

LOOC, ROMBLON, MARCH 10, 2022 - Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday said that the focus of his campaign is geared toward introducing his "Hello, Pagkain! Goodbye Gutom!" battle cry more than anything else.

"Well, mahalaga dahil hindi lang naman natin ikinakampanya ang ating kandidatura. Kanina iyong mga local officials dito, i-dinistribute ko yung Sagip Saka Law para ma-engganyo silang bumili direkta sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda," Pangilinan said in an interview.

Signed into law in 2019, Sagip Saka Act provides a green light to local government units and different government agencies to purchase goods directly from farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives.

In his previous interviews, Pangilinan explained the beauty of this law, saying this will improve the lives of farmers and fisherfolks which is long overdue.

The Robredo-Pangilinan tandem is currently making rounds in this province that has only over 110,000 registered voters.

But for Pangilinan, every vote counts in a "very tight" vice-presidential race.

"Kahit hindi siya vote-rich, every vote counts. Bawat boto mahalaga. Nakikita natin na magiging tight contest ito, so walang lugar na hindi dapat puntahan para makakuha ng boto," he said.

In 2016, Pangilinan's running-mate, Robredo, won in this province with over 30,000 votes lead against her closest rival. The agriculture advocate hopes to replicate this feat as he courts the people of Romblon.

"Umaasa tayo na susuportahan din tayo ng mga taga Romblon kagaya ng ipinakita nilang suporta kay Ma'am Leni noong 2016. Tratrabahuhin natin ito ngayong araw at sana mapakinggan nila ang ating kahilingan," Pangilinan said in a separate interview.