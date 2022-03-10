United Community Empowerment Lifts Local Community Up to Realize Its Potential, One Activity at a Time
The non-profit bridges opportunity and activity gaps in underserved communities while improving the lives of residents across Camden County
Every single time we help build someone up, we help humanity rise.”LINDENWOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community Empowerment, a 501(c)(3) pending non-profit organization that provides services to underserved communities, is delivering on its mission to transform communities and lift up its members through a rich schedule of fun and meaningful programming. The organization focuses on enriching and empowering the whole person--the social, intellectual, physical, psychological and emotional elements—through powerful mentoring, coaching and programming designed to lift up underserved communities.
— John Wiggins
United Community Empowerment was founded in Lindenwold in 2021 to close opportunity gaps and create positive social and economic change for children and families across Camden County. The vital mission of the organization quickly caught the attention of the community. Within its first few months, United Community Empowerment had a core team of over 40 volunteers making a difference in the community.
Now, nearly a year after its launch, United Community Empowerment is continuing to make good on its mission of unifying and empowering underserved communities with programming and opportunities designed to ignite tangible change.
Since its inception, United Community Empowerment has hosted an impressive slate of events for community members of all ages. Recent events include a Black Health and Wellness Webinar; Your Story Has Value, a youth creative writing imitative; a youth skating trip; and opportunities for youth to volunteer in their local communities, such as shoveling snow for neighbors in need.
The group also provides youth development, family support, mentoring services and a neighborhood safety program that provides training and resources to individuals who want to enhance the safety and livability of their neighborhoods.
United Community Empowerment also remains flexible in the services it offers. As it sees community needs arise, it steps in to fill those gaps. With this in mind, its volunteer pool is always open and the team welcomes community members from all backgrounds and with all talents. The organization also accepts financial and material donations that support its mission of lifting up underserved communities through meaningful mentorship, opportunities and programming.
“Every single time we help build someone up, we help humanity rise,” said John Wiggins, CEO of United Community Empowerment. “United Community Empowerment seeks to be the spark that ignites a community movement of neighbors helping neighbors. By coming together and using our individual talents and our time, we can close opportunity gaps and create real social and economic change across Camden County.”
To learn more about United Community Empowerment, including upcoming events and volunteer opportunities, visit https://ucempowerment.com/.
About United Community Empowerment
Founded in 2021, United Community Empowerment is a 501(c)(3) pending non-profit organization that provides services to underserved communities. Based in the city of Lindenwold, New Jersey, United Community Empowerment is renowned for its range of outcome-driven programs and assistance services that develop youth, strengthen families, and empower communities. We’re supported by a team of qualified, mission-driven, and passionate volunteers who find their joy in the service of others.
