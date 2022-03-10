Just Listed, Modern Lifestyle Condo in San Jose by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of South San Jose, It has a modern style open floor plan with plenty of natural light and large windows that make this home feel spacious and airy.
It has 1,279 square feet of living space, features two bedrooms and two baths along with a small office-like space off the primary bedroom and an open plan lounge/living area.
The bedrooms have plush carpets, both bedrooms are located close to the kitchen and living room and there’s heating and wood-look flooring throughout the main living spaces. It is new construction so it has low energy bills and no repairs needed.
With an updated kitchen that features a large granite stone-top breakfast bar and a full backsplash. The kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop and oven, and lots of cabinetry for storage.
There’s also a balcony that overlooks the manicured gardens of the central courtyard. With lifestyle bonus with your HOA including the use of the huge garage spaces in the community parking garage, sparkling pool, gym, and first-class clubhouse facilities Plus, the community garbage service is also included
This location is an easy walk to all amenities, and just a 2 min drive to major freeways Highway 101, Highway 85, and Blossom Hill Avenue.
Open House: Saturday March 12, 2022 | 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM PST
Call (408) 763 8131 or visit https://bit.ly/5925-charlotte-dr for more information.
Gupta Group
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
