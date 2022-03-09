SB1066 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform - 2022-03-09

WISCONSIN, March 9 - An Act to repeal 103.10 (1) (a) 1., 103.10 (1) (a) 2., 103.10 (1m) and 103.10 (14) (b); to renumber 103.10 (14) (a); to renumber and amend 103.10 (1) (a) (intro.); to amend 103.10 (1) (b), 103.10 (1) (c), 103.10 (3) (a) 1., 103.10 (3) (b) 3., 103.10 (6) (b) (intro.), 103.10 (6) (b) 1., 103.10 (7) (a), 103.10 (7) (b) (intro.), 103.10 (7) (b) 1., 103.10 (12) (c), 103.12 (2), 103.12 (3), 111.322 (2m) (a), 111.322 (2m) (b) and 227.03 (2); to repeal and recreate 165.68 (1) (a) 3.; and to create 20.445 (1) (w), 25.17 (1) (er), 25.52, 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 103.10 (1) (ap), 103.10 (1) (dm), 103.10 (1) (dp), 103.10 (1) (gm), 103.10 (3) (b) 4., 103.10 (6) (c), 103.10 (7) (d), 103.105 and 103.12 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: the establishment of a family and medical leave insurance program; family leave to care for a grandparent, grandchild, or sibling and for the active duty of a family member; the employers that are required to allow an employee to take family or medical leave; creating an individual income tax deduction for certain family or medical leave insurance benefits; allowing a local government to adopt ordinances requiring employers to provide leave benefits; providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures; providing an exemption from rule-making procedures; granting rule-making authority; making an appropriation; and providing a penalty. (FE)