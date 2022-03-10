Riot Control System Market by Technology (Electromagnetic & Sonic Weapons, Kinetic Impact Weapons, Chemical Agents) 2029

Riot control is a type of measure taken to monitor, expel, and arrest people involved in the riot and those who caused violent public disruption.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riot control is a type of measure taken to monitor, expel, and arrest people involved in the riot and those who caused violent public disruption. Law enforcement, police, or other security officers use them to stop the crowd and preserve law and order, and peace. Riot control devices include lethal and non-lethal weapons (NWLs) and body-worn cameras, and armored vehicles. The riot prevention departments use less-lethal weapons like whips and batons. However, water guns, acoustic instruments, police dogs, armored vehicles, and air surveillance are also often used. Security personnel also wear protective gear (knee pads, wrist guards, jackets), helmets, gas masks, riot shields, and body armor.

Major Market Players:

Amtec Less Lethal Systems, BAE Systems, Combined Systems, Katmerciler, Dae-Kwang Chemical, Eagle Industries, Lamperd Less Lethal, Streit Group, Nonlethal Technologies, Raytheon Company, Taser International, and Safariland Group.

The development of the world economy in the riot-control system is driven by growing civil unrest and political disputes. Another factor that drives global market growth is increased regional violence. The growth of the law enforcement and defense sectors is also expected to help the target market expand. However, the militarization of law enforcement agencies is projected to fuel global market growth. Government regulations and environmental concerns about the use of chemical riot control systems can however impede the growth of the global market for riot control systems. Furthermore, the budget cuts in the defense budget in developed countries are also expected to impact on global market growth. Research and development activities to produce more efficient non-lethal weapons can, however, create profitable opportunities for major players in the global market for riot control systems.

Katmercilier has developed its range of HIZIR 4x4 Tactical armored vehicles to be equipped in rural and urban areas for multipurpose crowd control. A dedicated control space, the KBRN software, and sophisticated modules are available to provide advanced ballistic protection for easy deployment of various weapons systems including non-lethal crowd control arms.

Also, Streit Group released the Predator series of anti-riot control vehicles with an FB6 driver's compartment designed to protect the occupant against ballistic guns or grenades with blind glass, an anti-projectile mesh, and a modern control center for the control of the 3 built-in, remote-controlled, 5000-liter water cannons and weapons for firing of paint on individuals.

International terrorism and increasing civil unrest are generating high demand between paramilitary, military, and law enforcement authorities for specialized motor riot control vehicles in many parts of the world. The incidence of systemic corruption is growing, including acts of bribery and authoritarianism. In terms of less-lethal weapons, technical advancements along with unmanned aircraft for surveillance and offensive purposes such as the dropping of low-speed ammunition, pepper spray is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the industry. Besides, special vehicles fitted with a cannon and reservoir have been built for security forces to accommodate large crowds and protests in conflict zones. Such factors will continue to boost the industry demand further.

