MLG attacks NM economy, USA energy independence

STATEMENT: House Republican Leader Jim Townsend on Lujan Grisham’s tone-deaf ozone precursor rule hearing in the Environmental Improvement Board (EIB 21-27):

“On the day that New Mexico broke the record for the highest gas prices in state history, Governor Lujan Grisham has directed her political appointees to double down on limiting not only oil and gas operations, but our entire state economy,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (R-Artesia). “Our state is uniquely positioned to provide energy independence for our country and whether the progressives like that or not, we all need to do our part to ensure New Mexico and the United States of America are energy independent. New Mexicans across the board are feeling the burden of regressive political tactics that Lujan Grisham continues to force on each of us. In just two-months, fuel and energy prices have skyrocketed in this state, and certainly Lujan Grisham’s political decisions will continue to force working-families to make very difficult decisions due to the rising cost of simply driving to work.”

###

Like this: Like Loading...

Related