The Center • A Place of HOPE Reviews How to get Motivated when Depressed

Finding the motivation to accomplish even the most basic chores when in a depressive state might be difficult. However, it's feasible to take some constructive steps to boost motivation even when facing depression. One of the most frequent signs of depression is a lack of enthusiasm to do things that should be done. "You may believe that you have no desire to exercise, spend time with friends, or finish a lengthy job that has been put off for far too long," says Dr. Gregory Jantz, founder of The Center • A Place of HOPE. "We also understand that depression is a self-perpetuating cycle, with symptoms such as escape, isolation, self-criticism, perfectionism, and pessimism." Here, Dr. Jantz shares how The Center • A Place of HOPE reviews the topic of finding motivation when depressed.

1. Accept feelings and don’t push them away

Many individuals suffering from depression attempt to push their emotions away, believing that if they ignore them long enough, they will go away on their own. It is, however, critical to recognize and understand why the individual is feeling something. The more the person battles, pushes away, or hides their bad feelings, the longer they will feel terrible. Feelings that have been suppressed for a long time have the ability to cause significant harm to one's mental and emotional well-being. Instead, urge them to be vigilant about their current emotions. Accept them and believe they will pass quickly if you do so.

2. Keep a routine

Depression and other mental health problems might make a person feel alone, scared, dissatisfied, and directionless. Creating a routine may assist them in regaining focus and control. It also serves as a reminder that there is something worth fighting for. Routines can help people feel connected, reduce anxiety levels, and deal with change. They can use routines to help them prioritize self-care activities such as eating, sleeping, exercising, and relaxing. They can create a timetable of up to five activities on a daily basis. A gratitude diary, going to sleep at the same time each day, and getting up at the same time are just a few suggestions.

3. Practice kind self-care

Introspection is important for many people. Self-criticism isn't feasible. When facing challenges, self-compassion is more motivating. A 2011 study by psychologists at UC Berkeley found that self-compassion encourages recovery from failure. Students who were kind to themselves after a test did better. When they accepted themselves, they felt more determined to fix their flaws.

4. Set Attainable Goals

Planning requires higher cognitive control, so completing big tasks can be stressful and sad. Imagine the eventual goal, especially if it is far away. Don't see a major project as one. Instead, split the overall project into smaller portions. Start small. Then move on.

5. Define a purpose

Set daily, weekly, monthly, and annual goals. Waiting for inspiration breeds apathy and isolation. These are well-known depressive triggers. Focus on vital targets. Physical goals include exercise and a healthy diet. Involve people, make plans, and follow through. They should be committing to doing steps to help them attain their goals. 2 goals today, 4 for the week, 6 for the month. They should keep in mind that a good plan can help them achieve their goals.

6. Be kind and set rewards

A rush may suit some folks. Maybe they're motivated by the fear of upsetting their boss if they don't finish on time. For the depressed, this isn't for them. Stress and pressure reduction may help those suffering from depression.

Preventive measures: They may want to organize their closet. Then reward themself with a favorite food or TV show. Small successes and prizes will help them regain motivation. A lengthy run and a modest dessert are great rewards. Each new goal attained brings a great sense of satisfaction. If they start to feel overwhelmed, stop. The goal may be to learn a new skill or try something new. Examine a range of possibilities.

7. Encourage movement.

Encourage them to move. Depression typically accompanies self-loathing. Recognize self-criticism. Test negative self-talk thoughts for accuracy, then consider replacing the thought with kind words. It's possible to be lazy today. After acknowledging it, resist its pull. “I'm doing my best today, and that's enough,” is a great affirmation. Depressed people often think no one cares about them. If this is happening, they should try to take note when others have shown they care and then be sure to meditate on it as well, thinking thoughts like “My family and friends love me and show it often.”

8. Envision the way it feels after the task is completed

Consider how much work it takes to shower, stroll, cook, or socialize with a friend. When a person is down, any task seems impossible. Depression causes low self-efficacy, or doubt in one's ability to finish tasks. As a result, people become overwhelmed and skip work. Focusing on how they will feel after the task and not how they will feel throughout it, will produce needed motivation.

9. Create a support system

Depression causes social isolation. But loneliness can exacerbate depression. Encourage depressed ones to surround themselves with a strong support network. Depression support groups may help them maintain therapy. Adopting a supportive attitude may also help them get motivated to address their depression. It is easier to overcome many life obstacles, including depression when surrounded by loved ones.

10. Seek therapy

Consult a certified therapist or psychiatrist. They can also provide knowledge and coping methods to help individuals cope with depression. Getting the help one needs from a healthcare professional can make a huge difference in their life.

