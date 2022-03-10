Womens Health Diagnostics Market 2030 LAMEA offers a huge customer base to the manufacturers of the market

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The estimates of Census 2011 in South Africa reveal that around 2.5 million females in South Africa belonged to the age group of 60 years and above in 2011. Hence, these people are prone to encounter various chronic and lifestyle disorders. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Women's Health Diagnostics Market, by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global women's health diagnostics market was valued at $13,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Factors such as rise in prevalence of various chronic lifestyle disorders in women, rise in female geriatric population who are more prone to several disorders, increase in adoption of point of care diagnosis, high demand for imaging and diagnosing centers, and support from government in promoting awareness about women related disorders. However, factors such as expensive imaging procedures and lack of skilled professionals restrains the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as South Africa and India, and development of novel and advanced imaging procedures such as miniature devices are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Key findings of the Women's Health Diagnostics Market:

Diagnostic tests segment accounted for around 55.1% share of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2016

Diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for around 49.8% share of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2016

North America accounted for around 33.7% share of the global women's health diagnostics market in 2016

Key Market Players

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

CARESTREAM HEALTH INC.

COOK MEDICAL

C. R. BARD INC.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GE HEALTHCARE (A HEALTHCARE DIVISION OF GE COMPANY)

HOLOGIC, INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS HEALTHCARE)

MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED.

SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global women's health diagnostics market, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. This is attributed to the presence of numerous screening tests for cancer detection and other diseases. Moreover, presence of key players and advanced diagnostics procedures such as 3D mammography. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the study period, due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards various women related disorders.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Diagnostic Devices

Diagnostic Tests

Cervical Cancer Testing

Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing

Pregnancy & ovulation testing

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Others

