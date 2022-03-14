Auron Bottle Announces Online Store Launch Following Crowdfunding Success

Auron is an innovative smart water bottle with a built-in UV-C light purification system to purify and clean your bottle. Auron comes with many smart features – including a touch activated LED display with temperature sensor, water reminder, and automatic UV cleaning functions Auron is also highly durable and features a battery life of up to 2 months, making it convenient for travel, work, the gym, and use at home. Auron Bottle’s vacuum insulated design also keeps your liquids cool up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.

Auron Bottle, the self-cleaning water bottle equipped with UV-C technology, announced the launch of its online retail store this week.

Auron Bottle is more than a cool water bottle. It’s a reliable purifier for those without clean water, and it has the potential to save countless tons of plastic from entering landfills and the oceans” — Catherine Zhou, Director of Public Relations

HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful run on Kickstarter earlier this year as the most successful smart water bottle in crowdfunding history, Auron Bottle has announced the launch of their online store in early 2022. From the date of launch, Auron will begin to fulfill orders to eager customers worldwide.

Auron is an innovative smart water bottle with a built-in UV-C light purification system to purify and clean your bottle. The purifier cleans water from any source in 60 seconds, by breaking down 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and pathogens in your water. Auron comes with many smart features – including a touch activated LED display with temperature sensor, water reminder, and automatic UV cleaning functions. Auron is also highly durable and features a battery life of up to 2 months, making it convenient for travel, work, the gym, and use at home. Auron Bottle’s vacuum insulated design also keeps your liquids cool up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours.

Auron gained fame on Kickstarter in early 2021 for its technological innovations and stylish design. The project was fully funded within 24 hours. After its 60-day pre-order campaign had concluded, Auron pre-sold more than 10,000 bottles to backers in more than 50 countries around the world.

Since the end of the crowdfunding campaign, Auron Bottle has been busy manufacturing and fulfilling orders to their crowdfunding backers. Now, the company is ready to begin shipping globally to their eCommerce customers and wholesalers. “We’re thrilled with the enthusiasm for this project from our backers on Kickstarter and the online community,” said Catherine Zhou, Auron Bottle’s Director of Public Relations. “We’ve worked non-stop this year to ramp up production and get an Auron Bottle to everyone who wants pure water at the touch of a button. We’re excited to finally launch our online store and to make this product accessible to a global market.”

Auron Bottle’s online store will have one flagship product upon launch: the Auron Bottle. Soon after, it plans to release accessories for its flagship product and eventually, new UV-C products. “Auron Bottle is more than a cool water bottle,” continued the Catherine. “It’s a reliable purifier for those without clean water, and it has the potential to save countless tons of plastic from entering landfills and the oceans. It’s our mission to expand this technology for the health of our customers and the health of the planet.”

Auron Bottle and accessories will be available for purchase at auronbottle.com in early 2022. Auron will ship globally.

About Auron Bottle

Auron Bottle was founded by a team of entrepreneurs in Hong Kong passionate about sustainable technology. In their home country they saw the impact that excessive plastic use had on their local environment and city – from polluting the oceans, to microplastics pervasively embedded everywhere, even in food and bottled drinks – and wanted to tackle one of the main culprits – plastic water bottles. With the help of a team of engineers, designers, and environmentalists from around the globe, the prototype of Auron was developed.

After two years of R&D, Auron Bottle was launched on Kickstarter in early 2021. It was an instant success, with more than 10,000 bottles pre-sold to customers in more than 50 countries around the world. In 2022, Auron will launch its official online store at auronbottle.com.