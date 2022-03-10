Real Housewife Dolores Catania Chooses ArmRLite Modern Garage Doors for Her Home

Modern Garage Doors from ArmRLite Real Housewife Dolores shows off the gorgeous ArmRLite Black Alexander-model aluminum and glass garage doors. ArmRLite Overhead Garage Door Manufacturer

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania can get a peek of her newly remodeled home with its new modern ArmRLite garage doors.

Experienced home renovator and television personality Dolores Catania of Real Housewives of New Jersey selected ArmRLite garage doors for customizable luxury to give her home a unique flair.” — Dolores Catania. RHONJ

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular television personality Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey is an active philanthropist, entrepreneur, and talented home decorator much admired for her exquisite taste. A main cast member since Season 7, Dolores's charming personality, generosity, relatability, and talent for home design have made her popular with the over one million-member RHONHJ audience. During her recent house renovation, Dolores turned to award-winning garage door design and manufacturing company ArmRLite for modern garage doors to safeguard her home and provide its exterior with the perfect finishing touch. Dolores selected black Alexander-model aluminum and glass garage doors that feature cross bucking and provide her newly remodeled home with the perfect rustic accent.

ArmRLite has set itself apart from other garage door manufacturers and earned a well-deserved reputation as the trendsetter in garage door design and fabrication. The company is relied on by architects, home designers, and discerning homeowners throughout the United States for its chic, reliable, and robust customizable garage door designs. ArmRLite's award-winning overhead door designs have received numerous accolades from national industry publications and adorn celebrities' homes throughout the U.S.

Luxury Meets Functionality in the Garage Door of Your Dreams

For over six decades, ArmRLite has designed and fabricated residential entrance solutions that integrate function and luxury and provide the ultimate in durability, dependability, and physical refinement. Homeowners across the country have chosen ArmRLite's customized aluminum, glass, steel, wood, and wood-clad garage doors to enhance the curb appeal of their homes. ArmRLite offers an array of available options to meet homeowners' specifications and provide them with a door that's truly unique to their homes. From unique color, finish, and glass options to fixed overhead transoms, crank-out awning windows, matching gate and entrance door systems, and more, the garage door design possibilities are endless. Homeowners looking for garage door insulation in any climate appreciate ArmRLite's exclusive Energy Efficient Package, which provides them with options like fully-insulated aluminum frames and panels, glazing up to 1-inch thick, and water-sealed doors that prevent leaks. ArmRLite has a team of in-house engineers who work with homeowners to understand their needs and translate their visions into incredibly strong and durable garage doors that complement their new or existing homes.

Innovators in Garage Door Construction

Astute homeowners recognize ArmRLite's innovative overhead doors as a wise investment that protects their homes and families and saves them money over time. ArmRLite is the only garage door company that designs and manufactures its residential overhead doors with 100% welded construction. This unique construction method provides their garage doors with incomparable strength, quality, and durability and allows them to deliver the utmost customization available in overhead doors. ArmRLite's proven manufacturing process enables them to quickly supply door panels and manufactured replacement parts for every door they've ever manufactured, making it economical for homeowners to maintain their garage doors for decades.

Integrity and Exceptional Customer Service

ArmRLite is proud to manufacture all of their overhead garage doors in the USA at their Piscataway, New Jersey facility. They're a family-owned, women-led business founded on integrity. As a testament to their top-quality door construction, ArmRLite provides a 20-year structural warranty on every door they manufacture - the best warranty in the industry! Plus, every member of ArmRLite's customer service and engineering staff provides top-notch customer service and strives to make their customers feel like family.

Luxurious Entrance Solutions that Make Good Sense

Experienced home renovator and television personality Delores Catania of Real Housewives of New Jersey selected ArmRLite luxury garage doors for customizable luxury that makes a great first impression, protects her home, and gives it a unique flair. Tune in to Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and join over a million viewers hoping to see the magnificent results of Delores's latest remodeling project. When you want a top-quality, highly functional, one-of-a-kind garage door that will impress your neighbors and elevate your home, make a wise investment in a luxurious ArmRLite entrance solution. To learn more about ArmRLite's top-quality, one-of-a-kind residential garage doors, visit our website at https://armrlite.com/.

