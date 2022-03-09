Chlor-Alkali Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 143 Bn by 2031- Exclusive Report By Fact.MR

Chlor-Alkali Market Analysis Report By Product (Chlorine-based Chlor-Alkali, Caustic Soda-based Chlor Alkali, Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali), By Application And Regions 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, M.D., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global chlor-alkali market is estimated to value US$ 84 Bn in 2021. With growing demand for chlor-alkali products in chemical industry, the market is set to register a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 143 Bn by 2031.



A dip in the global chemical manufacturing industry throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic induced a significant downfall in the global market for chlor-alkali derivatives.

A dip in the global chemical manufacturing industry throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic induced a significant downfall in the global market for chlor-alkali derivatives. For instance, the European Union reported a nearly 2% decline in chemical production in 2020. However, with the easing of restrictions, global manufacturing operations have resumed since 2021, retaining positive growth outlook for the market.

Furthermore, manufacturing technologies have changed track owing to a global rise in mercury pollution levels. This will create a huge impact across the developed economies of Europe and North America and coax key players to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices in the chlor-alkali market.

Which End Use Industry is Boosting Sales of Chlor-Alkali in North America?

Manufacturing technology has strategically shifted from the diaphragm and mercury cell system to the membrane cell process globally, owing to increasing mercury pollution levels. Hence, industries are transitioning towards more sustainable manufacturing practices, spurring demand for chlor-alkali derivatives.

In addition, the presence of chemical industries in the U.S. is driving the growth of chlor-alkali for the region. Thus, new and modern facilities will drive higher utilization and increase profitability as North America is expected to possess nearly 35% of market share through 2031.

Key Segments Covered in the Chlor-Alkali Industry Survey

Product

Chlorine-based Chlor-Alkali

Caustic Soda-based Chlor Alkali

Soda Ash-based Chlor-Alkali



Application

Chlor-Alkali for Glass Manufacturing

Chlor-Alkali for Vinyl Production

Chlor-Alkali for Organic Chemical Production

Chlor-Alkali for Inorganic Chemicals Production

Chlor-Alkali for Pulp & Paper Production

Chlor-Alkali for Chlorinated Intermediates

Chlor-Alkali for Water Treatment

Chlor-Alkali for Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are investing heavily toward expansion of their production facilities to meet increasing demand for chlor-alkali derived products across the globe. The global chlor-alkali industry, characteristically, is moving towards consolidation.

Prominent players are enhancing their distribution network by acquiring regional and local players. Companies are focusing on increasing their business footprints through continuous capacity expansions and acquisitions. These expansions are expected to surge the demand for chlor-alkali across the globe.

In Feb 2019, Aditya Birla Group firm, Grasim Industries, has inked a pact to acquire the chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries.

In April 2018- Kemira announced an investment of USD 58.5 Million to expand the manufacturing capacity of chlor-alkali at its Finland based plant



Key players in the Chlor-Alkali Market

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Solvay SA

AGC Inc.

Dow Inc.

Tronox Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Axiall Chemicals

BorsodChem



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, chlorine to accumulate more than 50% of market share for chlor-alkali market in the forecast period.

Chlor-alkali products for vinyl production to surge at a CAGR of 4% through 2031

North America expected to possess nearly 35% of market share through the assessment period 2021-2031

Asia expected to accumulate more than 40% of market share for chlor-alkali

