Former TODAY Show Doctor Art Ulene Invites Everyone to “Get High,” with Him
The 1st Annual Charity Climb to Feed the Kids of Kilimanjaro will raise funds to support free lunch programs in primary schools around Kilimanjaro.
Their parents took care of me on my first two climbs,” Dr. Ulene says. “Now, it’s my turn to return the favor.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 5, 2022, Dr. Art Ulene will walk through the Londorossi Gate on Mt. Kilimanjaro, and—for the third time—start trekking to the 19,341’ summit. The first two trips were just for the adventure. This time, it’s to feed hungry kids who live near the mountain. Their parents—the guides, porters, and cooks who take tourists to the summit—are struggling because the Covid pandemic has brought tourism in Tanzania to a halt.
“Their parents took care of me on my first two climbs,” Dr. Ulene says. “Now, it’s my turn to return the favor.” He’s leading the 1st Annual Charity Climb to Feed the Kids of Kilimanjaro. Funds raised by the climb will be used to support free lunch programs in primary schools around Kilimanjaro.
The first such program, started a year ago by the nonprofit Human Outreach Project (HOP) at the Makuyuni Primary school, is currently feeding hot lunches to more than 1,200 children a day. That’s up from 700 per day at the start because when parents learned that free lunches were available at school, enrollment climbed by 70 percent.
The Makayuni Lunch Program is a collaboration between HOP and World Wide Trekking, an adventure travel company based in Midvale, Utah. HOP is a charitable nonprofit that funds projects in Tanzania, Peru, Nepal, and the United States. World Wide trekking operates adventure tours, mountain climbs, safaris, and sailing trips in two dozen countries and all seven continents. The Human Outreach Project was founded by Dean Cardinale, who is also the owner of World Wide Trekking. For Cardinale, the connection is obvious. “We feel obligated to give back to local communities we visit that struggle with basic human needs.”
Dr. Ulene has invited everyone he can reach to join him on the climb—either actually or virtually. A few spaces are still open for “actual” climbers, who will literally stand with Ulene at the summit, where he will celebrate his 86th birthday. Anyone can join Ulene’s virtual climbing party by donating $30 to feed a child for a year. Virtual climbers will receive daily messages and location reports from Ulene on the mountain. Anyone interested in climbing with Ulene—either actually or virtually—can learn more on his website at www.drartulene.com.
The official goal for the 1st Annual Charity Climb is to raise $30,000 and feed an additional 1,000 children, but Ulene’s sights are set much higher. “We want to get other African tour companies involved, and we want their clients to help us feed these children. It’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s good business.”
Ulene has committed to making the climb every year for the next four years. He’s inspired by the early positive results of the Makuyuni program, which resulted in a dramatic increase in attendance and a significant improvement in the children’s test scores. “Hungry children can’t concentrate; they can’t learn,” Ulene points out, “so we’re doing more than filling empty stomachs. These kids get an opportunity for a better future, and all it costs is 30 bucks a year.”
Ulene has a great incentive to keep climbing. After the fourth climb, he may be able to claim the World Record as the oldest person ever to climb Kilimanjaro. When asked what would happen if he’s unable to climb in succeeding years, Ulene laughs and says, “They’ve promised to rename it “The Art Ulene Memorial Climb to Feed the Kids of Kilimanjaro.”
About Dr. Art Ulene
Arthur Ulene, MD is an Obstetrician-Gynecologist who became the TODAY Show’s “Family Doctor” and delivered medical advice on television for more than 20 years. He authored more than 50 health-related books, videos, and audio programs, and worked with the American Medical Association on national health promotion campaigns covering issues such as high blood cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, nicotine addiction, and immunizations. He retired in 1998 to a life of leisure and adventure and has since visited 83 countries and all 7 continents. He lives in Los Angeles, California, and Park City, Utah, with his wife of 61 years, Priscilla. For more information about Dr. Ulene and the Climb to Feed the Kids of Kilimanjaro: www.drartulene.com
About Human Outreach Project (HOP)
Human Outreach Project (HOP) is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization founded in 2007 by Dean Cardinale. Cardinale started HOP as a vehicle through which his adventure tour company and its clients could give back something of lasting value in the communities where they traveled. HOP is currently operating more than two dozen charitable projects in Peru, Nepal, Tanzania, and the United States. For more about the Human Outreach Project: www.humanoutreachproject.org.
