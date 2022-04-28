Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Kentucky-Get the Best Compensation Results

Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY , USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If you are the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Meads, Owensboro or anywhere in Kentucky we are recommending that you call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a straightforward conversation about how the mesothelioma compensation works along with what your claim might be worth.

"The reason we recommend attorney Erik Karst is because he is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kentucky or anywhere in the nation would like to receive the best possible financial compensation it is vital-they try to recall as much as possible about how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. It is this information that is the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"The last thing we want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to do is to roll the dice on their potential compensation. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We are certain they will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kentucky the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The University of Louisville Health Sciences Center: https://louisville.edu/hsc/research

The University of Kentucky’s Markey Center in Lexington: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/markey- cancer-center

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1982 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are US Navy Veterans. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 for guidance and help. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s top priority is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state receives the best possible compensation results. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma