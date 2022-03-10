Definition of Confined Space and Rescue Team Requirements
There are plenty of different types of workplaces with “confined spaces”, but that definition might mean something different to everyone.CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are plenty of different types of workplaces with “confined spaces”, but that definition might mean something different to everyone. According to OSHA, a confined space is an area that isn’t necessarily open to the public. But, it’s big enough for an individual (or more than one) to get inside if some type of work needs to be performed or equipment needs to be used. Some of the most common types of confined spaces include silos, storage bins, tanks, and manholes, among others.
Not all confined spaces are the same. OSHA labels some as “permit-required confined spaces”. What does that mean, exactly? Simply put, a permit-required confined space has to fulfill certain criteria. It either has to be considered a hazardous atmosphere, or unstable to the point where it could engulf someone if they enter and trap or suffocate. It could also have walls that slope inward or floors that are sloped downward. Additionally, anything from exposed wires or unguarded heavy equipment left behind could cause a space to qualify.
The Dangers of a Confined Space
If a place of business or a public area has a confined space or a permit-required confined space and someone enters it and needs assistance, a rescue team may be required, rather than other employees trying to help that person. Confined spaces can be extremely dangerous. Someone getting into one can put them at extreme risk. If they get injured or the entrance proves to be fatal, that could be catastrophic for a business, and perhaps even the owners, personally. How is it determined if a rescue team is required for either on-site or standing by?
What Does a Confined Space Rescue Team Do?
In order to better understand the need to utilize a rescue team, it’s important to know what they do and who they are. They are a group of professionals who provide services and equipment designed to make rescue efforts as needed when someone is planning to enter a confined space. They can provide that person/people with the resources they need to remain safe, like a medical kit or air supply. It’s also their job to retrieve whoever is in the confined space in the event of an accident.
A rescue team will also continuously monitor any activities going on in or around the confined space, so whoever might be entering can do it safely.
When is a Confined Space Rescue Team Required?
When a business is considering using a rescue team, they are often faced with the choice of whether to have an on-site team or outsource.
One of the biggest benefits of outsourcing is that they do not have to pay for their efforts when no one is entering a permit-required confined space. A standby team should be no more than five minutes away from a place of business in case of an emergency. But, because all entries into a permit-required confined space should be planned, outsourcing a rescue team can save money while ensuring everyone remains safe.
Any space that has the potential to engulf or trap a person inside should be considered dangerous, and no one should enter at any time on their own without a confined space rescue team on site.
If there is a permit-required confined space on a site that gets used frequently, it can be worth it to have an on-site rescue team. They can be there immediately if someone needs to enter the confined space without having to call someone each time. But, because most permit-required confined spaces aren’t used that frequently, it’s more cost-effective for most businesses to outsource such a service.
Know the definition of confined space and what is required to keep people safe, don’t take any chances. A highly-trained and professional technical rescue team can ensure that a business remains compliant and that everyone who sets foot in that confined space is as safe as possible.
