Statewide Fisheries Management Plan topic of public meetings

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MARCH 9, 2022:

Statewide Fisheries Management Plan topic of public meetings

SANTA FE – The Department is seeking public comments on the draft Statewide Fisheries Management Plan. The plan is an update of the 2016 plan, which the Department uses to manage fisheries across the state. A copy of the draft plan can be found on the Department’s website.

Highlights include:

  • Updates to various language throughout the document to reflect new information on various species or waters
  • Updates to the parameters for monitoring specific species as well as an appendix documenting those changes
  • A major accomplishment section, which lists major accomplishments of the division since 2016
  • Updates to the Identified Priority Projects and Needs for Further Investigation and Research Section to reflect new projects
  • An index to help find waterbodies throughout the plan
  • An appendix that provides a summary of the progress towards the priority projects identified in the 2016 plan

Two virtual meetings will be conducted to gather public comment:

Comments should be submitted by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Fisheries Management Plan, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, dgf-statewidefishplan@state.nm.us by April 8, 2022.

###

