MassDEP Fines Earthsource Inc. for Sludge Storage and Processing Violations at its Raynham Facilities  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $15,525 penalty to Earthsource, Inc. of Raynham for sludge storage and processing violations at its facilities located at 1958 and 2107 Broadway in Raynham without the proper approvals from MassDEP and the Raynham Board of Health. Earthsource operated grease and septage processing facilities at both Raynham locations and was required to establish control measures to ensure the materials are stored in a manner that does not create a nuisance or a threat to the public health or the environment. The regulations also prohibit sludge or septage storage at the site for more than 42 days within any six-month period unless approved by the local board of health, and plans are required to control any odors produced.

A MassDEP inspection in December of 2018 revealed that the company was storing sludge for greater than 42 days at both locations and in the ensuing 24 months, the agency issued notices of noncompliance and other enforcement measures to compel the company to address residential odor complaints and have the materials removed to proper facilities for disposal.

Under a consent order with MassDEP, Earthsource must pay $10,000 of the penalty, with the remainder suspended if the company completely removes the sludge from both locations by December 31, 2022, implements plans to address any odors because of the removal operations, and lists all locations that will receive or have received materials from the Raynham sites. Earthsource also reports that it has shut down the sites and is no longer producing sludge products.

“Over the last two years, MassDEP has received more than 60 complaints from residents who were impacted by the operation of these facilities. Had the company operated within the regulations and properly processed these materials, the resulting enforcement action could have been avoided.” said Millie Garcia Serrano, Director of MassDEP’s Southeast Regional Office in Lakeville. “This agreement will ensure that the materials are removed and properly processed with a plan in place to protect the public health and the local environment.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###