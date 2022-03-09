Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,542 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Statewide Day Of Prayer For Ukraine, Special Lighting Of Texas Governor’s Mansion

March 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine. Governor Abbott also announced that the Texas Governor's Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.   The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders earlier today. Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukranian Catholic Church in Houston gave the invocation on the call.    "Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war," said Governor Abbott. "Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations."   View the Governor's proclamation.   

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Statewide Day Of Prayer For Ukraine, Special Lighting Of Texas Governor’s Mansion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.