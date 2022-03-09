Fatal Fire in Agawam Under Investigation 

AGAWAM — A fire in an Agawam home this morning claimed the life of a teenager and injured an adult occupant, said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

“On behalf of the Agawam Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones after this morning’s tragedy,” said Chief Sirois. “This was a terrible loss for the family and the community.”

The victim’s name is not being released pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation. That investigation is being conducted jointly by the Agawam Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

Agawam firefighters responded to the area of Squire Lane following a 9-1-1 call at about 9:07 this morning. On arrival, they observed heavy smoke and flames on all sides of the two-story structure, and a second alarm was ordered a short time later. The fire was extinguished with the assistance of mutual aid companies from the Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield fire departments. DFS deployed two specialized apparatus, Rehab 5 and Incident Support Unit 2, to support personnel at the scene.

