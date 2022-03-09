AI Sports Performance + Analytics Tech Company Scores Investment Partnership with NBA MVP, Devin Cannady
I see ProFitX being the gold standard in the sports data industry moving forward starting with the NBA and eventually, as they continue to grow the platform, across multiple sports.”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Sports Performance + Analytics Tech Company Scores Investment Partnership with NBA G League Finals MVP, Devin Cannady
— Devin Cannady
(National) ProFitX, an AI predictive technology company, has partnered with 2021 NBA G League Finals MVP, Devin Cannady as an investor and member of the Board of Directors.
Founded by former NBA agent Josh Ebrahim, ProFitX is changing the way NBA players, fans, and franchises understand the game. Offering an extensive database of athletes, the NBA Athledex delivers insights and analysis into the athlete and team dynamic of 450+ NBA athletes. Combining AI with a multitude of customized models, widgets, and displays, their software updates in real-time and provides critical insights that create a significant competitive advantage.
Continuing to gain traction as a performance and financial data powerhouse, ESPN NBA Insider and former Nets Assistant GM, Bobby Marks, joined the ProFitX Board of Directors last June, recognizing that NBA executives have never had access to gauging performance and financial value. Two months later, ProFitX signed the Dallas Mavericks to a multi-year sports performance partnership with owner Mark Cuban.
Cannady states, “I see ProFitX being the gold standard in the sports data industry moving forward starting with the NBA and eventually, as they continue to grow the platform, across multiple sports. In a time where data is so valuable, ProFitX will be a tool that every team, player, and fan will use to strategize and make more accurate decisions regarding player performance and financial projections.”
The company has also partnered with Monroe College, and recently signed on as a sponsor for the Tulane University Law School’s 5th Annual Professional Basketball Negotiation Competition.
About ProFitX Founder, Joshua Ebrahim
Josh Ebrahim previously represented multiple NBA players when he worked with Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports Representation (RSR). During his career as an agent, Ebrahim quickly came across numerous issues with performance and financial analysis, telling Forbes, "All I could really do is create player comps that supported what I was asking for. It was tough not really having a lot of resources. I felt there was an opportunity, a gap in the ecosystem that needed to be addressed." This inspired Ebrahim to create the most advanced and dynamic sports tool on the market to foster transparency amongst all stakeholders in the sports ecosystems. In addition to founding ProFitX, Ebrahim has served as an adjunct professor at Monroe College located in the Bronx since 2017.
