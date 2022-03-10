2022 Priorities Announced for the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed is the first Federal Co-Chair of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRC commences economic development work in seven Southeastern states - AL, FL, GA, MS, NC, SC, VA.

Today, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair, announced the 2022 priorities of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC). Nominated by President Joe Biden and recently confirmed by the United States Senate, Dr. Clyburn Reed is the first Federal Co-Chair of the SCRC.

SCRC is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. Headquartered in South Carolina, SCRC will invest in projects that support basic public infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce development. The agency’s mission is to assist community stakeholders improve the lives of those residing in persistent poverty cities and counties of the seven-state region.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running, standing up the SCRC and engaging the public in the seven states that SCRC serves right away,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair of SCRC. “Hearing directly from citizens in the communities within our region will inform the work and guide programmatic priorities of the Commission.” Dr. Clyburn Reed will establish the Southeastern Crescent Regional Commission as a functional agency using existing appropriations, which date back to Fiscal Year 2010.

Dr. Clyburn Reed has set forth three key priorities for 2022. First, SCRC will engage constituents residing in the Southeast Crescent Region through a survey and topical focus groups. Second, SCRC will collect quantitative data, including demographic and socioeconomic indicators, and integrate this information with stakeholder input from the public engagement phase to develop a five-year strategic plan for the Commission. Third, SCRC will leverage the strategic plan to inform the development of its flagship grant program, set to launch in the Spring of 2023.

For more information about the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission, visit www.scrc.gov.

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 408 counties of the seven-state region.