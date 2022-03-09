Submit Release
Register Now for Public Pre-K Technical Assistance Sessions Available April – July 2022

Members of the Early Learning Team will be providing an opportunity for new and expanding Pre-K programs to come together to learn and discuss the components of high-quality programming.

These sessions will be offered virtually on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month, April through July 2022, from 3:30-4:30pm. You may register once and have access to all sessions. Each session will be recorded and links to the recordings will be shared.

Once your registration is confirmed, you will receive an email with a link to a document that highlights resources related to each session topic. This should be used as a guide during the sessions.

Please feel free to share the registration link with others in your school system who may be interested.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

  • April 11, 2022: Pre-K Application in Accordance with Ch. 124 and the Pre-K Guidebook Review & Reflect
  • April 25, 2022: Community Needs/Recruitment/Enrollment/Transitions
  • May 9, 2022: Partnering with Community Providers Exploring MOUs & Child Care Licensing
  • May 23, 2022: CDS Relationships/Coordination/Screening
  • June 13, 2022: Curriculum and Assessment Choices
  • June 27, 2022: High-Quality Classroom Environments & Materials
  • July 11, 2022: Early Childhood Development Teacher Training and MELDS
  • July 25, 2022: Family Engagement Strategies

Register here. For questions and clarifications, please contact Early Childhood Specialist Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.

