Lactase Enzyme Market is Attribute to Reach US$ 700 Mn Revenues by 2031: Fact.MR Study
Fungal lactase enzymes are anticipated to rise at CAGR 3.8%, holding around 77.3% market share in the product type segment.UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of lactase enzymes are expected to top US$ 700 Mn by 2031, whilst increasing at a CAGR of around 3.7% over the decade.
Rise in primary, secondary, and congenital or developmental lactose intolerance is propelling demand for lactose-free milk and dairy food products. Rising intake of lactose-free dairy products among a growing health-conscious population is driving the market for lactase enzymes forward. Another factor supporting market growth is the launch of novel lactose-free products that are backed by the availability of modern dairy production technologies and machineries.
Growing demand for dietary supplements as well as increased awareness about the obtainability of lactose-free products in developing countries are set to boost the momentum of the lactase enzyme market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• The U.S. is projected to hold more than 89% share of the North American market in 2021, supported by a highly health-conscious population.
• China is projected to hold more than 45.5% of the East Asian market share in 2021.
• Germany is a prominent market in the European region with a market share of 15.8% in 2021.
• According to Fact.MR, liquid lactase enzymes are anticipated to witness increase in sales at CAGR 3.7% over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about their beneficial properties.
Key Segments Covered in Lactase Enzyme Industry Analysis
By Product Type
• Fungal Lactase Enzymes
• Neutral Lactase Enzymes
By Form
• Liquid Lactase Enzymes
• Dry Lactase Enzymes
By End-use Application
• Lactase Enzymes for Dietary Supplements
• Lactase Enzymes for Food & Beverages
o Dairy Products
o Infant Formula
• Lactase Enzymes for Pharmaceuticals
Category-wise Insights
Why are Liquid Lactase Enzymes Gaining Traction in the Global Market?
According to Fact.MR, liquid lactase enzymes are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate of CAGR 3.7% over the forecast period, owing to increased awareness about the beneficial properties of liquid lactase enzymes.
Liquid form of lactase enzyme formulation is appropriate to elders, plus for kids as well. When added to dairy products such as milk, infant formula, and expressed breast milk, there is high strength formula hydrolyses lactose. Vegan and vegetarian customers, both consume a consistent and biologically active source of enzyme.
Why is Food & Beverage Application of Lactase Enzymes Dominating the Landscape?
In 2021, food and beverages accounted for approximately 45.9% of the global market share, and the segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
In food and beverages sector, dairy producers are profiting from rising retail value of lactose-free dairy products in comparison to regular dairy products. This is encouraging most dairy manufacturers around the globe to include lactase enzymes in their dairy production processes, which is increasing demand for lactase enzymes.
Leading lactase enzyme manufacturers are increasing lactase enzyme production in order to capitalise on rising demand for lactose-free dairy products.
Key Players in the Lactase Enzyme Market
• Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.
• Symrise AG
• Mitushi Biopharma
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited
• DuPont de Nemours and Company
• DSM Chemicals
• Novozymes A/S
• Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)
• Sternenzyme
• Calza Clemente
• Senson,
• Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd.
• Biolaxi Corp.
• Novact Corp,
• Aumgene Biosciences
• Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd.,
