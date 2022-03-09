Maternal Nutrition Products Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 5% CAGR through 2030
The global maternal nutrition products market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for maternal nutrition products is driven majorly by North America, with nearly one-fourth of the production cluster positioned in the country, and favourable economy winds will bolster the market over the coming years. Key driving factors for maternal nutrition product demand are increasing manufacturing facilities and new entrants on the supply side.
Increasing consumer awareness about nutrition, especially pregnant women, will act as a proverbial key to the success of maternal nutrition products. Apart from these demand and supply factors, macroeconomic factors such as increased healthcare spending and maternal care subsidies will act as strong market driving factors for maternal nutrition products, where demand for multivitamins is seen to be surging.
Fact.MR predicts to global maternal nutrition products market to progress at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
Key Takeaways from Maternal Nutrition Products Market Study
• Maternal nutrition products during pregnancy capture a major chunk of the market, equivalent to four-fifth market share, and are set to create US$ 9.7 Bn opportunity by 2030.
• North America is set to dominate the market revenue in 2020, but is expected to lose 144 BPS in its market share by 2030.
• East Asia is set to a hold leading share by the end of FY2030, and will be the fastest-growing region over the long-term forecast period.
• Tablet form will hold a market share of more than 40% over the next ten years.
• More than 50% sales of maternal nutrition products will be through drug stores and specialty stores, though sales through online channels are surging.
• The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%, while that in China and India at 5.8% and 7.3%, respectively.
Key Segments Covered of Maternal Nutrition Products Market
Nutrition
• Multivitamin
• Vitamin B
• Vitamin D
• Omega 3/6/9
• Iron Nutrition / Supplement
• Folate Nutrition
• Calcium
• Probiotic
• Whey Powder
• Packaged Food
Use Case
• Food Preconception (Before Pregnancy)
• Pregnancy
• Postpartum (After Pregnancy)
Form
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Powder
• Packaged Food
Distribution Channel
• Modern Trade
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retailers
• Drug / Pharmacy Stores
• Other Sales Channels
Should Maternal Nutrition Product Manufacturers Target the U.S.?
The United States has one of the largest per capita healthcare spending, and the country holds a majority of the share in the maternal nutrition products.
These two effects could be highly correlated, as consumers positioned in country have strong budgets assigned to healthcare as compared to other countries. Therefore, the U.S. can be comprehended as a spine of the maternal nutrition products landscape.
Category-wise Insights
Why Do Multivitamins Hold Great Potential?
Over the past half-decade, high demand for multivitamins has significantly boosted the growth of the maternal nutrition products market, owing to higher consumer consciousness regarding their benefits.
Moreover, growing need for the intake of certain vitamins will bolster demand for maternal nutrition products across regions.
Market players, especially those selling nutraceuticals, positioned across the globe channeling multivitamins would gain higher $ opportunity in the maternal nutrition space.
Adoption of strategies ranging from collaboration to enhancing distribution network by players in the multivitamins domain will of manufactures, coupled with enhanced consumer reach, heighten the overall financial portfolio of firms over the medium- and long-term forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
• Abbott
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Arla Food Ingredients Group
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Nestle SA
• Roquette Frères
