Case Dismissed Against Steven Fata & ANS, Inc.
Fata was named among the defendants in the case brought by the Tennessee Attorney General’s office which was recently dismissed.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan-based companies LLPS, Inc. & ANS, Inc. and all involved defendants—including Steven Fata--are pleased to announce the dismissal of a case brought against them and consider the decision a victory for more than their organization. Through the Tennessee Attorney General’s consumer protection division, the state brought a case against LLPS, Inc. and ANS, Inc. alleging their marketing materials violated the state’s consumer protection laws.
In his order dismissing the lawsuit, Judge Hamilton Gayden ruled as follows:
“Therefore, based on the evidence submitted, the arguments of counsel, and the entire record as a whole in this case, the Court find that there is no genuine issue of material fact that the false, or could not have misled or tended to mislead a reasonably prudent Tennessee consumer as to a matter of fact because the mailers did not contain any false statements; ii) contained prominent and unambiguous qualifications and disclaimers that accurately advise and confirm that the mailers are neither from, nor associated with, a governmental entity; and, iii) could not have caused “substantial injury’ to consumers that was not reasonably avoidable by the consumers themselves . . . .
Therefore, the Court GRANTS the ANS Defendants’ and LLPS Defendants’ Motions for Summary Judgment and dismisses all claims against all Defendants in this case with prejudice, with all costs taxed to the State.”
The Court’s ruling dismissed all claims (Case No.21c35) of the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office against Defendants LLPS, Inc., ANS, Inc., Steven Fata, Joseph Fata and all other named parties.
The Defendants were pleased to be completely vindicated, and that the dismissal brings a conclusion to the meritless lawsuit that originated out of government overreach.
ANS, Inc. & LLPS, Inc. provide compliance products that support proper workplace performance as well as adherence to lawful operating practices.
