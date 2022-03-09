Peter Foxhoven on Building and Maintaining Solid Client Relationships
Successfully cultivating connections with clients results in long-term business growth.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Connecting with clients is a crucial part of building a business. According to statements from Peter Foxhoven, business owners should take special care to develop and maintain relationships with their clients. Peter Foxhoven is the Director of New Business Development at Advantage Administrators and a guest speaker on podcasts, like the Appendix N Podcast.
He explains that connecting with the client can happen in several ways. “Building relationships in the business world is such a crucial part of the entrepreneur’s role,” Peter Foxhoven notes. “No matter what industry, you need to have connections with other professionals—but, most of all, you need to have strong connections with your buyers. It doesn’t matter if you are B2B, B2C, or D2C; you need to have a firm grasp on what is important to your customers and be able to meet those needs accordingly.” Building good client relationships is not as simple as meeting their expectations.
As a professional, you need to set realistic expectations for your clients. By living up to them, you can establish a relationship and earn their trust. In turn, you can build a good rapport with them and make them want to come back again. However, to ensure a healthy relationship, you need to be patient and consistent. Listed below are some tips for building a healthy and successful client relationship.
Peter Foxhoven says there are five main ways a business owner or entrepreneur should connect with customers:
Know Your Audience – If you don’t know who you are trying to serve, you will have a tough time building that relationship, says Foxhoven. His advice is to avoid making assumptions about the audience, getting to know their actual pain points and motivators before testing theories on what will appeal to them. Be kind, caring, and courteous to your clients.
Treating your clients as individuals is a great way to build a lasting relationship. For example, you can ask them about their life, family, and career. This will demonstrate your concern for their well-being and help you deliver the best service possible. This way, they will feel like you're truly concerned about their welfare. It is easy to establish a good relationship with a client, but you need to invest a little time and energy into it.
Keep Communication Lines Open – Keeping constant updates is integral to delivering a transparent and authentic service. Even if the news is negative, provide honest updates, says Foxhoven. If customers are left guessing, they will only be more frustrated and lose trust in your brand.
Assess and Improve – Take stock of how customers feel about your work. Checking in or sending out a survey is an excellent way to see where you stand in their mind. Don’t take everything to heart, he says. But, do listen whenever there is room to improve and make the adjustments needed to build a more substantial business. Developing and maintaining strong client relationships is just as important as landing a sale.
Remember, the fish can break free at any time, so it's crucial to stay in touch with them. While referrals are still the most effective source of new business, maintaining a solid relationship with your existing clients is vital to your success. If you're able to provide value to your clients, they'll be loyal to you and your business for years to come.
Under-promise and Overdeliver – Many businesses want to overpromise and then struggle to come through on the delivery. Instead, Foxhoven says not to promise anything you aren’t sure you can bring about. “Only promise what you feel confident about,” he explains. “You can wow your customers by then delivering faster, better, or cheaper than initially promised. When you do more than you say you will, you earn major points with anyone else you are working with or working for.”
Peter Foxhoven explains that you need to become an expert – Build up your professional knowledge and capabilities until you are considered an expert. Foxhoven says being an expert is crucial to becoming the authority other people trust to work with. As you become an expert, finding your niche within your industry will help you further lock in the right audience who can appreciate what you offer.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other