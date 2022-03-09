The Incontinence Products Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.26 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 15.08 Bn by 2032
Protective incontinence products to account for 44% of total revenue across the forecast periodUNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently revamped Fact.MR report on the incontinence products industry forecasts that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022-2032, being valued at over US$ 15 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Increasing incidences of incontinence caused by myriad contributing factors, such as age, obesity, childbirth, PTSD, and prostate surgeries are driving the demand for novel approaches for incontinence products development.
During the historical period 2017-2021, demand for incontinence products surged at a CAGR of 4%. Demographic and health determinants, coupled with a growing understanding of incontinence conditions, product normalization, and the development of more product formats to address wearer-specific needs and conditions continue to promise higher gains in the incontinence products market. The COVID-19 pandemic further elevated sales prospects, as these were increasingly required to cater to excretion requirements of severely infected geriatric patients.
Increasing awareness about novel incontinence products, such as new wear that are more comfortable and discreet are upholding gains in the market. The two-fold growth in the development of products that are based on customer ‘feel-good factor is reinforcing the opportunistic potential of the market, which the study indicates is estimated to witness ~4% Y-o-Y growth.
Why is the Incontinence Products Industry Anticipated to Exhibit High Growth in the U.S.?
The United States is the leading country in North America as far as incontinence products are concerned, and will witness an impressive rise in demand over the coming years. Product innovation is garnering substantial focus as a key trend in the U.S market and is further fostering the penetration and adoption of premium incontinence products.
The wide range of incontinence sufferers has been broadening the opportunities for manufacturers to innovate in this space, and reap higher benefits by improving product absorbency levels, skin-friendliness, breathability, and odor control. Fact.MR forecasts the U.S market to incline at a CAGR of 7% through 2032.
Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic renal failure, mental disorders, diabetes, and the rising geriatric population pool is propelling demand for incontinence products in the region. Technological advancements in the material used for these products and significantly growing awareness about care and hygiene amongst the consumers across the U.S are also aiding growth.
Key Market Segments in Incontinence Products Industry Research
By Product Type
• Protective Incontinence Garments
o Cloth Adult Diaper
o Disposable Adult Diaper
o Disposable Protective Underwear
o Disposable Pads and Liners
o Bladder Control Pads
o Male Guards
o Incontinence Liners
o Belted and Beltless Under Garments
o Disposable Underpads/Sheet
• Urine Incontinence Bags
o Leg Urine Bags
o Bedside Urine Bags
• Urinary Catheter
o Foley Catheter
o Intermittent Catheter
By Raw Material
• Plastic Incontinence Products
• Cotton Fabrics Incontinence Products
• Super Incontinence Absorbents
• Cotton Fiber Incontinence Products
• Latex Incontinence Products
By Distribution Channel
• Institutional Sales of Incontinence Products
o Hospitals
o Skilled Nursing Facilities
o Long Term Care Centers
o Hospice/Palliative Care
• Incontinence Product Sales via Modern Trade
• Incontinence Product Sales via Departmental Stores
• Incontinence Product Sales via Convenience Stores
• Incontinence Product Sales via Specialty Stores
• Incontinence Product Sales via Online Retailers
• Incontinence Product Sales via Drug Stores
• Incontinence Product Sales via Other Sales Channels
By Consumer Orientation
• Male Incontinence Products
• Female Incontinence Products
By Functionality
• Disposable Incontinence Products
• Reusable Incontinence Products
By Product Claim
• Organic Incontinence Products
• Conventional Incontinence Products
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the incontinence products market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.
• In April 2021, Ontex Group announced the launch of A Lovely Day, its first digital subscription brand in incontinence. A Lovely Day is launched in France as a challenger brand that protects people from the stigma surrounding incontinence, as much as it protects them from incontinence itself.
• In June 2021, Medline completed the acquisition of a significant portion of the Hudson RCI® brand of respiratory consumables from Teleflex. The sale included the?brand’s oxygen and aerosol therapy, active humidification, non-invasive ventilation (NIV), and incentive spirometer products. Medline will integrate these product categories into its respiratory portfolio.
Key Companies Profiled
• Unicharm Corporation
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Essity AB
• Medline Industries
• Ontex International NV
• Procter & Gamble
• Drylock Technologies
• First Quality Enterprise
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Medtronic Plc.
• ConvaTec Inc.
• C.R. Bard Inc.
• Coloplast
• Bellcross Industries
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• Global incontinence products sales value to reach US$ 9.26 Bn by the end of 2022
• Disposable pads and liners will represent ~33% demand share in 2022
• Cotton fabrics based variants are likely to account for significant sales through 2032
• Organic incontinence products account for a quarter of total sales
• Protective incontinence products to account for 44% of total revenue across the forecast period
• U.S to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 7%
• China to accumulate a market share worth 45% in the global market for incontinence products
As lifestyle disorders become more frequent, the need for incontinence products amid rising cases of urinary or fecal incontinence, especially within the geriatric population pool, is increasing on a daily basis, providing manufacturers the opportunity to introduce novel control products, says a Fact.MR analyst.
