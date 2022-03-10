Military Vets moving company working to help Ukrainian child victims of war.

Kids playing in war zone

Childhood should be carefree playing in the sun not living in the dark nightmare of war and violence. The Vets want to let kids be kids.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Its heart breaking to watch news accounts of what is going on in Ukraine. The images and footage of the injured and dying are disturbing. But particularly upsetting is the suffering of the children. This is even more agonizing for military Veterans whose duty was to protect Americans against this kind of evil. Its in their nature to be protectors and in this case they simply cannot protect these kids. Yet, they still feel a sense of urgency to do something to help. So they decided to donate money made from each moving job to the Save the Ukrainian children's charity. They carefully Vetted them and found them to be a upstanding and trustworthy charity.

When hiring the Veterans moving company one is supporting deserving Veterans with much appreciated employment opportunities. The Veterans not only provide nationwide superior quality moving services but have a strong social conscience as well. While they can't go fight the Russians to save Ukrainian children, they are endeavoring to do what they can to help. When hiring the Veterans one is supporting two nobles causes, putting the deserving Veterans to work and helping to save the Ukrainian children.

The Veterans offer nationwide moving services as well as full service moving in Norfolk VA and Hampton VA and surrounding areas.

What is the current situation in Ukraine?

Today, war is forcing children and families across Ukraine into basements and bomb shelters to escape explosions.

In Eastern Ukraine, more than 400,000 children live in the areas at high risk of the direct impacts of the presence of soldiers and artillery, including being injured or killed by guns, landmines and explosive weapons, or being displaced from their homes.

Temperatures in the capital of Kyiv are dropping below freezing, and displaced children may face long nights and days exposed to brutal conditions. Many families forced to flee will require help with their shelter, food, and clean water needs.

Children on the move across Eastern Europe are at risk of hunger, illness, trafficking and abuse. Distressed children and mothers have been forced to leave fathers and husbands behind after authorities ordered Ukrainian men aged 18-60 to stay and fight.

Its heart breaking to watch news accounts of what is going on in Ukraine. Particularly f as military Veterans we served to protect Americans against this kind of evil. Its in our nature to be protectors and in this case we simply cannot protect these kids. We feel a sense of urgency to do something so we decided to donate money to the Save the children's charity. We carefully Vetted them and found them to be a upstanding charity that we can trust.

The Ukraine crisis has already forced at least 1.5 million people from their homes

Over 400,000 children currently live in the conflict zone

Child poverty rates are up more than 57% in the the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the conflict, over 750 education facilities have become damaged

Nearly 3,370 civilians have been killed since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, with more than 7,000 more injured

2.9 million people in Ukraine were already in need of humanitarian assistance.

We are not the average moving company. When hiring us one gets more than someone working for a paycheck watching the clock ready to go home. One gets former military men and women who the military has instilled a sense of duty, honor and dedication