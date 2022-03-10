DotCom Magazine reveals its annual list of America's most impactful privately held companies.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Named 2022 Impact Company of the Year Award Winner.
DotCom Magazine has honored NVBDC as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2022. The DotCom Magazine Impact Company Of The Year 2022 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy – America’s privately-owned companies whose Founders, CEOs, and Amazing Team Members are making an important impact in the economy.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
"DotCom Magazine has honored NVBDC as making a positive difference in an incredibly unique year, said Keith King, Founder and CEO, NVBDC." The DotCom Magazine 2022 Impact Company of The Year Awards celebrates shapeshifting entrepreneurs and their companies. When a company makes an impact, not only are they helping their clients, but they are also helping the world become a better place.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies our DotCom Magazine 2022 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risk-takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2022 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is so important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in very unique ways.”
Jacob continues, “In 2022, everyone talks about uncertain times. In 2022, we believe it is the leaders of impactful companies that stick their head up above the crowd and say “we can do this”, “we will get it done”, “we will make this happen”, “we are willing to pay the price, and “we will turn uncertainty into opportunity.” Our award winners are selected for leadership. Their company leads and their business system leads, we consider our award winners lamplighters. We believe we need more courageous entrepreneurs bringing light into the world by building compelling companies that make a difference.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in the corporate marketplace. A primary goal for NVBDC is to bring SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals together to establish business relationships. By becoming a corporate NVBDC member our members can meet their Supplier Diversity goals with access to our Certified SD/VOBs. NVBDC is devoted to providing certified SD/VOBs with access to these corporate members. Through networking events, educational sessions, 1:1 matchmaking, mentoring programs, and on-site training, NVBDC promotes its value proposition to included certified SD/VOBs in diversity and inclusion procurement practices and policies in the $80 billion corporate marketplaces.
About DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with an entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an “entrepreneur's first” approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy-to-understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.
About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards: DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk-takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies just putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2022 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration. For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com
NVBDC’s Mission Statement: NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of veteran ownership and operational control.
Any Questions got to www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED | (888) 237-8434
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
