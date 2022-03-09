Attorney General Moody Presents Women’s History Month Resolution to Florida Commission on the Status of Women
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today recognized Women’s History Month by presenting a signed Florida Cabinet resolution to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Attorney General Moody delivered the resolution on behalf of the entire Cabinet during the FCSW new officer installation ceremony at the state capitol in Tallahassee. Attorney General Moody presented the resolution ahead of the swearing in of the 2022 FCSW officers. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of so many trailblazing women in Florida. It is important that we showcase the profound impacts women continue to make on our state and nation, and I am happy to present our signed Cabinet resolution recognizing Women’s History Month to the Commission in appreciation of the work they do for the betterment of women and girls in Florida.”In 1987, the U.S. Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month in perpetuity, to recognize and raise awareness of the accomplishments and importance of women in American history.In 1991, the Florida Legislature established the FCSW in the Office of the Attorney General to study the changing and developing roles of women in American society. The commission also oversees the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame, commemorating and honoring Florida women that make a significant impact to the improvement of life for all citizens of the state.Attorney General Moody, joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, presented the resolution to 2022 FCSW Chair Sophia Eccleston and Executive Director Kelly Sciba in the Florida Capitol’s Cabinet Meeting Room in Tallahassee, just before the new members took the oath of office. To view a copy of the signed Cabinet resolution, click here.
