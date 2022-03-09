New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, MARCH 9, 2022:

Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to meet

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting to allow the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) to the Habitat Stamp Program to discuss updates on fisheries projects prioritized by the CAC in November 2021 and an update from the sub-committee of the CAC. Members of the public are invited to attend this virtual meeting to offer feedback and ask questions.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for March 15 at 5:30 p.m. Use this link to register for the meeting.

Additional information about this meeting will be available on the Habitat Stamp Program webpage.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; by email, Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us; or in person at the meeting listed above.

