Commerce Renews Renaissance Zone for Mayville

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today it has renewed the Renaissance Zone Program for the city of Mayville for five additional years. The Renaissance Zone Program is a tool for community redevelopment and economic investment that incorporates tax incentives to business and residential properties. Mayville started utilizing the Renaissance Zone Program in 2007 and has had 20 approved projects. Recently approved major projects include residential and commercial rehabilitations for the community. “Mayville has used the Renaissance Zone Program to encourage reinvestment and redevelopment in its downtown area to enhance business and improve housing,” Commerce Deputy Director of Community Services Rikki Roehrich said. “The program is often used in smaller rural communities to attract businesses that provide vital services to their populations.” The Renaissance Zone Program currently includes 57 cities across North Dakota. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than 1,950 projects have been approved and more than 1,500 have been completed. For more information, contact Renaissance Zone Program Manager Rikki Roehrich at (701) 328-2687. For tax related questions, please contact Liliya Montgomery at (701) 328-1296. For more Commerce news and information, go to www.NDCommerce.com or subscribe to our newsletter at belegendary.link/Commerce-Newsletter