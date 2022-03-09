KJ KETTERLING INAUGURATES “ELEVATE YOUR SPRINKLER DAY” WITH NATIONWIDE CHALLENGE
Join the K-IT Bucket Challenge this month by growing grass plants, fruits or vegetables you love in a bucketTWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly established National “Elevate Your Sprinkler Day” was created by dad-owned lawncare brand KJ Ketterling Enterprises and will now take place every calendar year on April 2nd. This nationwide holiday is a call to raise awareness for sprinkler and garden maintenance for professionals and consumers alike.
KJ Ketterling will also be celebrating the first annual Elevate Your Sprinkler Day! The respective leaders in home building, lawn care and sprinkler elevation will kick off the new national holiday with the K-IT Bucket Challenge. Those with a green thumb (and those trying to grow one), are invited to honor Mother Earth and participate in this special day dedicated to our lawns.
“I’m so excited we could create a dedicated day to draw attention to something very important that many lawn owners seem to forget '' says Kody Ketterling, lawn care expert and founder of KJ Ketterling Enterprises. “This is a way to learn how to sustain a beautiful lawn on any budget and an opportunity to give back to the Earth. I’m happy we could create this Bucket Challenge-a way for everyone to get involved and celebrate with us. And with Home Depot and Vince Manners to support - who else better to partner with it.” - Kody Ketterling, Founder & CEO of KJ Ketterling
KJ Ketterling will host a virtual K-IT Bucket Challenge encouraging participants to grow any kind of plant, fruit or vegetable in a bucket, over a few weeks! On March 30th, participants will gather via web link, where Vince Manners – more commonly known as “The Lawngineer” on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok – will demonstrate how to raise your sprinklers to promote and maintain grass growth with K-IT tools.
Vince is a lawncare fanatic who enjoys sharing his passion with others. His content educates viewers on perfecting their lawn throughout the year. While introducing new and exciting products on the market, he demonstrates various fertilizer applications, soil amendments and a wide range of tips and tricks.
“This is such an exciting event to be a part of. As an avid yard handyman, I love when I find a new product that makes my work easier and more efficient.” - Vince Manners, The Lawngineer
Home Depot customers and the general public will be able to sign up online for the challenge beginning Now through March 25th. Intending participants can join in and download the shopping checklist from www.elevateyoursprinkler.com to get the tools needed for the challenge.
