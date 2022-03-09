VT ROUTE 100 AND LOOP RD IN TROY// BOTH LANES
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
DERBY STATE POLICE
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 100 AT LOOP RD IN TROY is SHUT DOWN due to a CRASH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS WILL BE BOTH LANES.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Michelle Bulger
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd Williston VT
Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173