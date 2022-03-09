TNC Reaffirms Blockchain Pacemaker Mission During Conversation With Jim Rogers

TNC Group and StreamCoin Chief Strategic Officer Lee Geun-woo reaffirmed this mission at an exclusive meeting with Rogers Holdings in South Korea, as he highlights, along with Rogers Holdings, the importance of developing the next-generation blockchain business.

As blockchain technology adoption continues to prove its worth in uplifting the lives of people, TNC is at the forefront. By forging relationships with various blockchain companies, developing blockchain solutions, TNC pushes forward the blockchain adoption agenda.

For TNC, it is vital that it leverages blockchain innovations to develop services that help people live better lives. And the discussion with Rogers Holdings might bear fruit on a blockchain business that commits to doing so.

"We should try to prepare new technologies that would work perfectly and could seamlessly integrate to legacy systems. Most importantly, the technologies we develop should appeal to the public. If we do this, we will succeed," Lee affirmed.

TNC has ventured into many projects that adhere to this philosophy of bringing about life-improving technologies.

One important innovation is StreamCoin’s MeiTalk, a blockchain-based streaming platform. This venture would allow users to live-stream their content while earning STRM coins from viewers. MeiTalk also boasts simulcasting to multiple platforms. More than allowing streamers to earn, MeiTalk’s goal is to allow its users to connect with a global audience with just one click – all in one platform.

Another noteworthy project is Real Research, which provides global services of conducting authentic surveys and credible results to drive enterprises to their fullest potential based on real data.

“Innovative ideas come from making difficult technologies look easy and have it applied into our lives. I applaud TNC’s innovation of combining a difficult technology such as blockchain with video streaming and surveys – platforms we’re already used to,” Rogers Holdings Chairman Jim Rogers commented.

Rogers’ interest in TNC’s projects urged him to note a few ideas to Lee on how TNC could go about its business. His timeless insights would help TNC craft better strategies in terms of product development and execution.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of this meeting with Chairman Jim Rogers of Rogers Holdings. This momentous discussion definitely produced insights and strategies about how we should go about helping the next generation of blockchain businesses,” Lee noted as he stresses the importance of this moment.

Furthermore, Lee added that the meeting “has become an especially important one" and hinted at a possible partnership.

"We cannot disclose the exact details of Rogers Holding's investment. However, it seems like blockchain-based multi-streaming platform, MeiTalk, and blockchain-based survey platform, Real Research, will be the first two projects that Rogers will focus on,” noting Roger’s great interest in the two.

Lee later invited Rogers to join him in TNC’s Dubai office to continue their discussion on TNC's ventures and blockchain innovations.

