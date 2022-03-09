Aequor Healthcare Services Recognized for Second Consecutive Year by SIA ‘Best Staffing Firms to Work For’
Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Awards Recognize Firms for Their Strong Culture
This is a huge honor and says a lot about our people—not just management and leaders. Just amazing work from an amazing group of people.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aequor Healthcare Services announced it has been recognized as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, which recognizes employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration, and productivity.
— Aequor Healthcare Services Co-CEO Manmeet S. Virdi
The list was announced last week during the annual Executive Forum North America, and represents companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the Best Staffing Firm award categories. Nearly 300 firms sought to participate in this year’s program, conducted by SIA and Quantum Workplace, of Omaha, Nebraska. Internal employees at each firm completed an online survey that focused on items such as teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits.
Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, Aequor Healthcare Services prides itself on its culture of connection and community. Continuous investment in the growth and development of new and existing employees not only enriches clinicians’ careers but ensures clients’ expectations are exceeded. Aequor Co-CEO Kamal Virdi says, “Leadership appreciates that a positive company culture is more than a tool to attract talent and boost productivity—it’s a core principle that makes our employees feel valued, supported and trusted.”
“Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners for an excellent job in a challenging environment,” said Barry Asin, SIA President. “As we have seen time and again, building a high-performing culture is critical to the long-term success of staffing firms. These firms have demonstrated the ability to develop and maintain a strong and positive culture where employees can do their best work.”
Later this month, the Best Staffing Firms to Work For website will debut the 2022 winners; the companies are featured in Staffing Industry Review magazine’s March/April issue.
About Aequor Healthcare Services
As part of the Aequor Group of Companies, Aequor Healthcare Services is a personnel provider with decades of experience. Specializing in healthcare and clinical staffing, Aequor places physicians, therapists, nurses, technologists, and allied healthcare professionals in schools, health systems, laboratories and life sciences organizations throughout the U.S. Launched in 2001, Aequor is one of the fastest growing workforce solutions companies in the healthcare industry.
