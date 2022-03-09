Submit Release
Watch the March 10 Utah Wildlife Board meeting

Details

Watch a livestream of the meeting

The agenda and meeting materials are available on the public meetings page.

Please note: Members of the public who wish to comment on the proposals must attend the Wildlife Board meeting in person and submit a comment card. There will be no online comments accepted prior to or during the meeting.

Having problems with the video stream?

If you are not able to get the live video to work, you can watch an archive of the video after the meeting is over.

