5WPR Co-CEO on Instagram PR Strategy for Business

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With approximately one billion monthly active users, Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. As a result, many brands are scrambling to understand how to best utilize Instagram. Not using Instagram could mean missing out on a huge business opportunity. Of the 1 billion active users, at least 80% follow at least one business. This shows that Instagram has a lot of potential for companies. The right Instagram PR strategy could produce amazing results. Good public relations and marketing depends on storytelling, and the visual nature of Instagram has made it the perfect storytelling platform. Given below are some strategies for how businesses can use Instagram to generate good PR.

Use Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories can bring businesses to life. They differ from traditional Instagram posts in terms of format. Due to the instant nature of Instagram stories, they are a great way to share company announcements such as new products, new staff members, and general updates. Stories are displayed at the top of the Instagram homepage in the style of a slideshow. Stories are displayed in the prime position on a user's screen, where they will look daily for updates. This placement leads to greater engagement than with ordinary posts. Using polls in Instagram Stories is also a great way to drive interaction with followers. Polls can be used for market research, customer feedback, or just to get to know the audience.

Add value

No company deserves attention automatically, as it must be earned. PR professionals must recognize that social media platforms such as Instagram are a part of the personal space of a considerable part of the audience. To make its presence felt, a business must produce valuable material. The audience’s needs must be considered, and the social media approach has to be designed to meet those needs. For instance, Hubspot continuously provides value to its followers on Instagram by producing informational content.

Newsjacking

Newsjacking is a PR buzzword. It is the practice of leveraging news coverage to meet PR goals. By monitoring the media in real time, and finding a trending topic, PR professionals can look for a way to hijack their way into the conversation by working out a relevant angle. Piggybacking off what’s happening in the news by disseminating a company’s messages, angles, and ideas into the conversation, is a sure-fire way to have the message read by more people. Strategists need to have a keen eye on what’s trending. They need to have one eye on the news and one eye on the social media feed of their client company. For instance, Lego regularly leverages global events—especially movie releases—as part of their product and PR strategy. One of their Instagram posts newsjacked the release of the latest Star Wars movie.

