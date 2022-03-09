PREMIOS VERDES, THE MOST RELEVANT SUSTAINABILITY FESTIVAL IN THE AMERICAS, ARRIVES IN THE U.S.

Former winners in the Premios Verdes Sustainable City category was "Litro de Luz", a project which provides sustainable sunlight for vulnerable communities in Argentina that do not have electricity by using recycled plastic bottles and local materials to A presenter at the Premios Verdes Sustainability Conference showcases fashionable items made of sustainable and recycled materials. A panel discussion at the Premios Verdes conference discusses sustainable energy.

City of Miami chosen as organization’s first appearance in U.S.

Miami has been recognized for its strategy to improve the environment which aligns with our mission. We look forward to expanding our reach with the goal of helping sustainable businesses in the U.S.” — Jose Javier Guarderas, co-founder and vice president of Premios Verdes

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premios Verdes, the Latin-American based non-profit organization that recognizes, mentors, trains, and rewards more than 500 social and environmental projects throughout Ibero-America, will now make its first appearance in the U.S. from April 20th to the 24th.

Highlights:

• Thanks to the support of City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, Premios Verdes, AKA the “Environmental Oscars”, will make its first appearance in the U.S. via Miami.

•Creating business plans that promote sustainability takes lead from April 20th to 24th with a sustainability conference, open to the public for free, and culminating with The Premios Verdes Awards Gala on Sunday the 24th, where international talents will present awards to the region's new champions of socio-environmental development.

The organization - which translates in English as “The Green Awards” - has chosen Miami to make its entrance into the U.S. because of the strong Latin community the city has to offer and due to the support of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was also recently appointed president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“For years the ‘Magic City’, thanks to its forward-thinking mayor, has been emerging as a technological hub and was recognized by Forbes Magazine for its strategy to improve air quality, the implementation of green spaces, clean drinking water and streets, and various recycling programs,” says Jose Javier Guarderas, co-founder and vice president of Premios Verdes. “This aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are looking forward to expanding our global reach with the ultimate goal of promoting sustainable businesses.”

Research has shown that 85% of green start-up companies do not have success after the first year. As such, Premios Verdes allows these companies to submit their sustainable development goals for consideration for funding and further business support. For those businesses whose plans become finalists of Premios Verdes, awards are given in eight categories and 19 subcategories in areas including, but limited to: waste, energy, biodiversity, cities, public policy, communications, human development, and economy.

Since Premios Verdes’ first edition in 2013, the initiative has grown to include more than 18,000 projects submitted from 1,144 cities in 43 countries. Evaluation of each project is done by a jury made up of international divisions, including support from the United Nations, wherein the top 500 projects each year will become part of the training program for sustainable ventures.

Premios Verdes will kick off their entry to the U.S. with a free sustainability conference taking place from April 20 - 23 at the University of Miami Watsco Center. The

conference is free to the public and will provide roundtable discussions on impacting networking, visibility, technology and funding, as well as master lectures from speakers representing organizations such as Google, National Geographic, Kia, the City of Miami, and PWC, and the presidents of Ecuador and Colombia.

The week culminates with the Premios Verdes awards gala on Sunday, April 24th at 6pm at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall. Invited celebrities and competition finalists will be welcomed onto the Premios Verdes’ distinguished green carpet. The event streams live to more than 12 million watchers globally.

One of this year’s main global partners iis tech, finance, and sustainable blockchain giant, Algorand, who recently announced their strategic alliance with Premios Verdes.

“This alliance with Algorand is a victory for us as we work towards a more sustainable planet,” said Guarderas. “Together, we aim to grow the socio-environmental projects of the world that will benefit from an ecosystem that allows them access to a technology that will, in turn, drive development and growth in their markets.”

For more information visit, premiosverdes.org.

