Stillinger Investigations, Inc., a private investigation service in South Carolina, has opened a location in Charleston
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to private investigators, nobody is more effective than Brian Stillinger and his team. Stillinger, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has worked as a military fraud investigator as well as a military security specialist. He also has experience working with presidential security. Stillinger has been a private investigator for over twenty-two years.
The CEO of Stillinger Investigations, Inc. has also armed himself with an array of education. Mr. Stillinger has a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maryland and received his Bachelors of Science in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina/Park College.
"At Stillinger Investigations, we have 50+ years of combined investigative experience and a diverse team with a wide range of backgrounds and qualifications," said Stillinger.
With such a diverse background of expertise, the Stillinger team provides many different services. Stillinger Investigations specializes in adultery, child custody, criminal defense, insurance fraud, backgrounds, and skip tracing.
"We are only able to cover such a wide variety of services due to the great, diverse backgrounds of our team," Stillinger acknowledged.
Stillinger Investigations is licensed in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Stillinger Investigations has offices in Columbia, Lexington, Myrtle Beach, and most recently, in Charleston.
The team has expanded their network to add the new private investigator Charleston SC branch. Among the many services provided, clients can utilize hidden cameras, GPS services, digital forensics, database research, counter-surveillance, and more.
Furthermore, the Stillinger Investigations webpage is user-friendly, designed to give users the most streamlined experience possible. Stillinger Investigations lists their services out in a professional manner to show how serious they take their investigations. A testimonials section is provided to show how Stillinger Investigations has served the community.
There is also a fees section so you can see the price of each service. Stillinger Investigations is upfront and transparent with their service fees. Users can also find contact information for each of the field offices located across the state of South Carolina.
Stillinger Investigations also has a section dedicated to insider news so you can become better informed on common investigative practices. This section is full of all sorts of helpful articles, and the amount of resources at your fingertips is endless. This section also serves to help educate clients even before they inquire about investigative services.
There is also a section dedicated to digital forensics. As technology continues to advance, so do the practices of Stillinger Investigations.
With Stillinger Investigations, you can feel at ease knowing these highly experienced, professional private investigators will solve your case! Visit their website today at https://investigatesc.com/.
About Stillinger Investigations, Inc.: Stillinger Investigations has helped thousands of people in need of a private investigator in Charleston, South Carolina, since its founding in 1991.
Brian Stillinger
+1 843-212-1338
email us here