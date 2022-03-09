Michael Brown Urges Governor Whitmer to Suspend the Gas Tax to Help Struggling Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- “I call on the legislature and Governor Whitmer to act quickly to temporarily suspend the gas tax to help Michigan’s struggling citizens,” stated Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor.
“The rapid rise in fuel costs, piling on top of record inflation numbers, are hurting everyone in the state,” continued Brown. “While not a permanent fix, a suspension of the gas tax will help.”
Governor Whitmer recently pleaded with Washington lawmakers to suspend the federal gas tax, but did nothing to address Michigan’s tax.
“Rather than pleading with her buddies Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Whitmer should be working with our state legislature to ensure a bill can be quickly passed and signed,” Brown added.
Michigan’s gas tax recently increased 3.3% due to rising inflation and is now 27.2 cents-per-gallon.
David Yardley
