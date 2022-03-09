Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,547 in the last 365 days.

​​Michael Brown Urges Governor Whitmer to Suspend the Gas Tax to Help Struggling Families

Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor

Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor

Michael Brown for Governor Logo

STEVENSVILLE, MICHIGAN, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I call on the legislature and Governor Whitmer to act quickly to temporarily suspend the gas tax to help Michigan’s struggling citizens,” stated Michael Brown, Republican candidate for Governor.

“The rapid rise in fuel costs, piling on top of record inflation numbers, are hurting everyone in the state,” continued Brown. “While not a permanent fix, a suspension of the gas tax will help.”

Governor Whitmer recently pleaded with Washington lawmakers to suspend the federal gas tax, but did nothing to address Michigan’s tax.

“Rather than pleading with her buddies Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Whitmer should be working with our state legislature to ensure a bill can be quickly passed and signed,” Brown added.

Michigan’s gas tax recently increased 3.3% due to rising inflation and is now 27.2 cents-per-gallon.

David Yardley
Michael Brown for Governor
+1 269-588-2299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

​​Michael Brown Urges Governor Whitmer to Suspend the Gas Tax to Help Struggling Families

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.