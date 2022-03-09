Robot End Effector Market Enhanced Implementation in Robotics Drives Growth

Automation in industrial manufacturing strikes robot end effector market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Robot End Effector Market by Type (Grippers, Process Tools, Sensors, and Tool Changers), Application (Handling, Assembling, Welding, and Others), End User (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Metal & Machinery, and Others), and Robot Type (Traditional Industrial Robots and Collaborative Robots): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Robot end effectors are also known as tool tips, robotic accessories, robot tools, end-of-arm tooling (EOA), robotic peripherals, or end-of-arm devices. These tools are equipped on the tip of the robot arm and respond to the operations that are carried out by the robotic arm. The robotic arm can be a gripper, sensor, or process tool. The robot end effector can be used with the robot that carries out operations such as assembling, material handling, and similar tasks.

Download Sample PDF (200 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12896

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak affected the manufacturing of robotic systems during the first and second quarter of 2020. The strict lockdown regulations imposed by government disrupted the supply chain and increased the raw material prices.

However, the rise in adoption of touchless operations in industries such as food & beverage, automotive, and electronics increased the demand for robot end effector.

The report segments the global robot end effector market on the basis of analysis type, application, end-user industry, and region.

Based on analysis type, the grippers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the sensors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Robot End Effector Market Request Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12896

On the basis of application, the handling segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the assembling segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The global robot end effector market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading Players:

The global robot end effector market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, Kuka AG, Destaco (Dover Corporation), Piab AB, Millibar, Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions, LLC), Robotiq, Schmalz, Zimmer Group., and Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12896