Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5500 Million By 2028 at 40.2% CAGR Growth | E-Bus Charging System Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market size & share revenue was worth around USD 600 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 5500 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 40.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales and strategies are JEMA Energy S.A., Siemens AG, Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc., Powerdale NV., Heliox B.V., Star Charge, Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o., GH Energy Inc., Proterra Inc., China Potevio Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd, Schunk Carbon Technology, Bombardier Inc., and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Electric Bus Charging Station Market By Charger (On-Board and Off-Board), By Category (Opportunity Charging, Depot Charging, and Inductive Charging), By Power (> 450 kW, 151-450 kW, 50-150 kW, and <50 kW), By Connector (CCS, J1772, and Others) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

The report analyzes the electric bus charging station market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the electric bus charging station market.

What is Electric Bus Charging Station? How big is the Electric Bus Charging Station Market?

Market Overview:

An electric bus is an electric vehicle (EV), which means it runs on electricity rather than petrol, diesel, or gasoline. Unlike a hybrid vehicle, which uses a combination of battery power and an internal combustion engine, an electric bus runs entirely on electricity. As a result, electric vehicles are occasionally referred to as "all-electric vehicles" to emphasize that they do not use any other sort of power. The necessity for electric vehicles has arisen as carbon and several other toxic transportation gas emissions have increased. As a result, there is an increasing demand for business and residential charging infrastructure.

Electric buses are exploding onto the scene as a viable alternative to regular buses for cities, commercial transit companies, and schools. It's no surprise that these buses are gaining popularity because they are more environmentally friendly and can save you money over time.

Major Industry Players

Key players functioning in the global electric bus charging station market include;

JEMA Energy S.A.

Siemens AG

Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd.

Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc.

Powerdale NV.

Heliox B.V.

Star Charge

Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o.

GH Energy Inc.

Proterra Inc.

China Potevio Co. Ltd.

ABB Ltd

Schunk Carbon Technology

Bombardier Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Electric Bus Charging Station market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Electric Bus Charging Station Market forward?

What are the Electric Bus Charging Station Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Electric Bus Charging Station Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electric Bus Charging Station Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing in the market.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest region accounting for approximately 26% of the global electric bus charging station market.

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Growth Factors

Growing government ambitions for major transit electrification

Several significant factors have propelled the global electric bus charging station market, most notably increased government funding schemes and increased government aspirations for the electrification of mass buses. Furthermore, governments are launching significant programs to encourage the use of green energy-powered automobiles. E-mobility is now considered the most effective technology for reducing transportation exhaust emissions. Electric buses are rapidly replacing traditional diesel-fueled buses, exceeding the adoption of battery-powered vehicles. However, the high cost of setting up the electric bus charging infrastructure may hinder the global market's growth.

Electric Bus Charging Station Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 600 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5500 Million CAGR Growth Rate 40.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players JEMA Energy S.A., Siemens AG, Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing Inc., Powerdale NV., Heliox B.V., Star Charge, Ekoenergetyka-Polska Sp. z o.o., GH Energy Inc., Proterra Inc., China Potevio Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd, Schunk Carbon Technology, and Bombardier Inc., among others Key Segment By Charger, By Category, By Power, By Connector, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In 2020, the unique COVID-19 outbreak had a minor impact on the global electric bus charging station market. Due to the disruption of the whole supply chain ecology, both production and sales of new vehicles came to a standstill around the world in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. Furthermore, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) had to wait until the lockdowns were removed before they could resume production, which harmed their businesses.

Several electric car manufacturers, notably in China, have already announced the introduction of 5G-capable automobiles. Although the majority of them have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric bus charging station market is segregated on the basis of charger, category, power, connector, and region.

Based on charger, the market is divided into onboard and off-board. Among these, the onboard segment dominates the market. Based on category, the market is classified into opportunity charging, depot charging, and inductive charging. Over the forecast period, the depot charging category is expected to have the highest share.

By power, the market is classified into > 450 kW, 151-450 kW, 50-150 kW, and < 50 kW. In terms of power, the <50 kW group accounts for the lion’s share. By connector, the market is bifurcated into CCS, J1772, and others.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific market is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing in the market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the countries that make up the Asia Pacific area. The region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China and India. The governments of these growing economies have recognized the global electric bus charging station market's growth potential and, as a result, have implemented a variety of efforts to recruit major OEMs for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations in their local markets. Charging network operators for EV charging stations, for example, have teamed up with several OEMs to promote free EV charging for EV drivers.

Recent developments

In February 2022, Causis E-Mobility, which is sponsored by a UK fund, intends to build factories for electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and buses. The company's goal is to enter the whole value chain of electric vehicles, beginning with the establishment of an 8-gigatonne-hour lithium-ion cell factory, four manufacturing factories, and charging stations that will employ renewable energy sources.

Causis E-Mobility, which is sponsored by a UK fund, intends to build factories for electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and buses. The company's goal is to enter the whole value chain of electric vehicles, beginning with the establishment of an 8-gigatonne-hour lithium-ion cell factory, four manufacturing factories, and charging stations that will employ renewable energy sources. February 2022: ABC Companies, a North American motorcoach seller, reported the completion of a 1,700-mile voyage through the Pacific Northwest in an all-electric Van Hool CX45E bus. The "Proterra Powered" electric bus drove from Newark to Seattle and back, using only public charging stations.

Browse the full “Electric Bus Charging Station Market By Charger (On-Board and Off-Board), By Category (Opportunity Charging, Depot Charging, and Inductive Charging), By Power (> 450 kW, 151-450 kW, 50-150 kW, and <50 kW), By Connector (CCS, J1772, and Others) and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/electric-bus-charging-station-market

The Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

By Charger

On-Board

Off-Board

By Category

Opportunity Charging

Depot Charging

Inductive Charging

By Power

>450 kW

151-450 kW

50-150 kW

< 50 kW

By Connector

CCS

J1772

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Charger, Category, Power, Connector, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Leading Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

