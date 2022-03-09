March 13-March 19, 2022 is Child & Adult Care Food Program Week!

The Department of Education is excited to share that Maine Governor Janet T. Mills has issued a proclamation that March 13 to March 19, 2022 is Child & Adult Care Food Program Week!

The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) is a federally funded program that provides reimbursement for healthy meals and snacks served to eligible children and adults. The CACFP supports Child Care Centers, Family Daycare Homes, At Risk Afterschool Programs, Adult Day Centers, and Emergency Shelters. Here are some great stories about what is happening.

Sheila Nevells, Food Service Coordinator from Deer Isle Stonington Elementary School serves a supper meal at their At-Risk Afterschool Program. “Children are offered a good meal before heading home in the late afternoon. They are not left at home waiting for a parent to get home from work. Their minds are engaged in activities involving learning, fun and exercise…”

In 2021, despite the worldwide pandemic, CACFP operators in Maine served over 5,142,071 meals and snacks to those in their care.

Amanda Pulos, Director of Bethel Kids Care in Westbrook shared, “The Child and Adult Care Food Program has allowed my center to be able to feed and provide nutritious foods to all my children that might not have the opportunity to do so at their homes. I provide care for mostly low-income families so some of these kids only get nutritious meals at daycare. And that is possible because of the CACFP.”

Cristen Sawyer, the Food Program Coordinator from Kennebec Valley YMCA Childcare shared, “We will be celebrating all week with teachers utilizing the activity sheets and coloring pages provided on the National CACFP Week website, reading books about healthy eating, and, on St. Patrick’s Day, we will build and present a large fruit rainbow from which each child will choose their favorite fruits for a custom-made kebab at snack time.”

The Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition team would like to thank all the sponsors, centers, and providers for the amazing work you do every day for Maine’s children and older adults!

For more information on CACFP or to become a CACFP Institution please visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/nutrition/programs/cacfplanding.