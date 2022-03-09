Ceramic Tiles Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2030

Introduction of new environmentally friendly industrial techniques in tiles boost growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Glazed Tiles, and Unglazed Tiles), Application (Floor Tiles, and Wall Tiles), Construction Type (New Construction, and Renovation & Replacement), and End User (Residential, and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. Rise in urbanization & industrialization in developing nations, surge in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector drive the growth of the global ceramic tiles market. On the other hand, implementation of advanced digital printing presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The global ceramic tiles market is fuelled by the expansion of the building industry. Furthermore, growth in the usage of ceramic tiles as an alternate for other goods in residential applications, including as marble, paints, and glass, is projected to boost ceramic tile demand in the near future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1989

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities of ceramic tiles have been hampered due to lockdown measures and unavailability of workforce. In addition, shortage of raw materials occurred due to disruptions in supply chain.

Construction activities have been halted due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. The halt in activities in the construction sector led to reduced demand for ceramic tiles.

Owing to economic uncertainties, home owners and commercial space owners postponed the plans to renovate and installation new ceramic tiles. This also hampered the overall demand.

The glazed segment to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the glazed segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global ceramic tiles market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to wide usage for wall and floor covering applications for its high stain resistance features and surge in adoption in luxury commercial, residential, and hospitality projects to enhance the aesthetics of internal spaces. The report also analyzes the unglazed segment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ceramic tiles market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1989

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global ceramic tiles market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to its cost efficiency of ceramic tiles as compared to the marble, natural wood, and granite and ease in durability, installation, and affordability for the residential sector. The research also discusses the non-residential segment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, this region accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the global ceramic tiles market, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. This is due to rapid industrial development and urbanization, availability in a wide range of colors and patterns, and demand for residential spaces.

Leading market players

Ceramica Saloni

China Ceramics

Crossville Inc.

Kajaria Ceramics

Lamsoa Group

Mohawk Industries

R.A.K. Ceramics

Siam Cement Group

Ceramica Carmelo Fior

STN Ceramica

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1989