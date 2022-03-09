Terra Owner David Martin: How Business Leaders Can Get Involved and Make a Difference for the Local Community
Terra Group and CEO David Martin Shares Tips on How Business Owners Can Get Involved in Their CommunitiesMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Martin is the owner of Terra Group in Miami, a successful real estate development firm that operates in a number of areas across South Florida. Known for major projects like Eighty Seven Park, Pines City Center, and Doral Commons, his company has had an impact on numerous communities, businesses, and individuals alike. Having worked in his industry for nearly his entire life, he’s seen just how much of a ripple effect even small decisions can have.
Martin believes that getting involved isn’t just a way to smooth conflict for the sake of his company. For him, it’s far more personal than that. By really investing in and around The Magic City, his life and the lives of his team have been immeasurably enriched by all the flavors to be found. He discusses why and how business leaders can make a difference when they step up to the plate.
First and foremost, business leaders should focus on what they do best. As economic drivers in their industry, they have to consider how their budget can be used to breathe new life into a neighborhood. This is also an invaluable chance for professionals to prove themselves. For Terra Group in Miami, it’s the best way to discover the untapped potential in marginalized or otherwise ignored neighborhoods.
With an $8 billion portfolio, few things are more important to David Martin than spreading that wealth around. From the foreman to the nearby restaurants where employees grab their meals, the financial chain of a single project’s contributions can go on for longer than people realize. The more people get a fair share of the developments that will become a major part of their neighborhoods, the more they can support their dreams.
Martin of Terra Group in Miami encourages other business leaders to look at how their choices affect more than just their bottom line — even when they’re not always easy answers. For instance, Martin has to ask himself what bringing in an outside crew from across the city would mean for the local construction workers. Likewise, a new chain owner would have to ask how their choices would affect the mom-and-pop industries on the same block. Without a full understanding of the impact you make on a community, it would be easy to step into trouble (or to ignore some of the best-kept secrets in the city).
Another major way that Terra Group stays involved is by prioritizing sustainability throughout their projects. To do this, team members need to know about the quality of air, water, and soil on site. They need to do their research on how communities are treated historically and decide what they can do to reassure the residents that Terra Group of Miami is on their side.
Noise, destruction, debris: construction isn’t always a welcome sight for communities. Even with all the promise of new revenue and additional jobs in the area, residents may fear the fate of small businesses or an increase in the cost of living. David Martin has seen how formal events like town council meetings and informal meetings with local representatives can set people’s worries to rest and get them excited about the improvements on the horizon. He encourages other business owners to consider what it would mean to be more involved with their local chamber of commerce. Even online forums can reveal a lot about people’s inner fears.
The owner and CEO of Terra Group Miami know that he’s in a unique position in his industry. Not everyone has the same resources or standing in the community, and every business will have its own set of advantages and challenges. Still, there are ways to adapt the Terra Group’s approach regardless of sector.
One way that Martin has seen success is by learning more about the most important issues that different parts of the city face, and then determining how they can best be improved. For instance, a company-sponsored canned food drive may not mean much to an area where most people don’t have appliances to prepare the food. Donating money to a charity that’s known to mismanage its funds may not have the best return on investment. (Thankfully, entrepreneurs and business leaders are trained to make these assessments, so they can minimize waste and maximize impact.) Crises, such as massive weather events or global pandemics, can also give companies a very public way to shine.
Above all else, Martin wants people to think about how the children of a community will be affected. After-school programs, sports leagues, and teen entrepreneurial classes can influence an entire generation to dream bigger. And while not every business leader will have the funds to set something like this up, they can always donate their time.
Martin of Terra Group Miami on the Gift of Time
Martin of Terra Group in Miami points out that volunteering to coach a Little League team or pack gift baskets around the holidays can have untold benefits for business leaders who want to do more for their communities. Pitching in during relief efforts can also help make a serious impression during a difficult time. Not only do leaders get to know other volunteers, parents, and everyday citizens, they can get a better sense of the fabric behind each neighborhood.
The range of community involvement in businesses can really run the gamut. Some are known for outsourcing anything and everything for the sake of saving a few dollars. However, Martin can say with conviction that other business leaders are genuinely involved, known for showing up during good times and bad. For David Martin of Terra Group in Miami, his developments are an opportunity to meet individuals and honor their talents. He can see the difference he makes in everything from casual conversations to big formal celebrations.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+ +17865519491
email us here