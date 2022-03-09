Pedro Martin Offers a Closer Look at 10 Top Residential Properties Developed by Miami Firm Terra Group
Pedro Martin of Miami’s Terra Group Looks at the Top 10 Residential Properties in the Company’s PortfolioMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Terra Group was founded by attorney Pedro Martin in 2001, and since its inception, the real estate development firm has been a force to be reckoned with in the industry. With a portfolio that spans nearly every kind of real estate, including city centers and marketplaces, its $8 billion value was built by embracing different needs in the city and finding the best possible solutions.
However, some of its most memorable developments have been in the luxury residential category. Here, Pedro Martin of Terra offers a closer look at the top 10 projects and what makes each one so special.
GLASS is 10 full floors of residences located steps from the ocean in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Architect Rene Gonzales and landscape designer Raymond Jungles drew their inspiration from the urban grid of the district and, of course, the beauty of the ocean of the beyond. The result is lush landscaping, modern aesthetics, and 360-degree views from every floor. With only 10 residences, no one has to fight for the common spaces and everyone has access to luxury amenities (which include 24-hour security and a resident beach club).
Eighty-Seven Park began with the idea of breaking free from both land and sea, even though the foundation would still be tethered to both. Pedro Martin of Terra Group has long been spellbound by the vibrant communities of Miami and this building at the edge of the ocean and Parkland puts residents in the heart of the Magic City. The 70-home development was built by Renzo Piano, a Pritzker Prize winner, and is considered the height of luxury by many. European-influenced kitchens and bathrooms are just the beginning of the upscale touches you’ll find in this place.
Park Grove is located in the dynamic neighborhood of Coconut Grove. A blend of artistic creativity and upscale living, Park Grove was built by some of the world’s best architects just a few miles from downtown. Pedro Martin of Terra Group says that people are attracted to this development for its serenity. Boasting everything from a rooftop pool to on-call butler service, it’s a little slice of heaven in a busy part of the city.
Grove at Grand Bay is a side-by-side mirror structure located in Coconut Grove. Their floors rotate every three feet from the third floor all the way up to the top, creating a twisting sensation that manages to capture the beauty of the bay at every turn. Built by Bjarke Ingels of Denmark, this is contemporary design at its finest. Pedro Martin of Terra Group was impressed at just how effortlessly the buildings managed to fit into an already sophisticated backdrop.
Botaniko Weston is a private development of 125 homes built by Chad Oppenheim and Roney Mateu. These modern residences were planned with community members in mind. From the walking paths to the lakes, it’s a haven for anyone who wants to experience luxury without sacrificing their connection to nature. Pedro Martin of Terra Group says that Mateu’s minimalist design was perfect for bringing out the tropical setting of these homes.
The Modern Doral is a 300-home development that was completed in 2014 in the City of Doral. A major architectural addition, each two-story home on the property features tall high ceilings, incredible balconies, and tropical landscaping. The open floor plans and timeless interiors made it an instant hit with buyers, as did the elegant facades and luxury amenities.
Neovita is another development located in the City of Doral (also known as the #2 Top City to Live Well according to Forbes). Pedro Martin of Terra Group says that Neovita is where modern architecture and design merge, making it easier for buyers to define all those nameless qualities they didn’t even know they were looking for. Located near the airport, major highways and a luxury golf resort, this collection of townhomes and single-family homes is ideal for professionals who want to be in the heart of it all.
Atlantic 15 is located on Sunny Isles Beach. It’s 15 two-story residences (all with roof-top terraces) in a gated community built just seconds away from the white-sand beaches. This rapidly growing city makes it easy for boaters, bikers, runners, picnickers, and fishers to take part in their favorite recreational activities. Pedro Martin of Terra Group says that this building is just the right mix of art, architecture, and nature.
Vintage Estates is a gated community in the City of Doral, one that mimics the hillside homes in Italy. Martin says that homes are available in three styles, including Coastal, Tuscan, and Georgetown. Offering quality living and serenity, Pedro Martin of Terra loves just how captivating this development is. Residents, neighbors, and visitors alike are all drawn to these mansions for their unique flair and old-school charm. Private and secure, there’s a sense of peace that perforates the property at every turn.
Capping it off with one of the most well-known of Terra’s properties is the Metropolis in Downtown Dadeland. The two towers offer lofts, condos, and penthouses and rise 25 stories into the sky. The fitness center, concierge service, and pool are really just icing on the cake. Located near US1, Pedro Martin of Terra says that it’s just a few minutes from anywhere you would want to be in Miami.
Pedro Martin of Terra on Residential Building
Ultimately, Martin says that there’s something special about residential developments, particularly when you’re working with such high-end professionals. The homes that people buy aren’t just financial investments, they’re literally going to become the backdrop for special moments of every variety.
From quiet mornings with coffee to big birthday celebrations, there’s a lot of happiness to be savored in his company’s developments. It’s his privilege to play a part in it.
