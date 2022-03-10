Feed Yeast Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2028

Feed Yeast Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Feed Yeast Market size is expected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Yeast comes under the kingdom of fungi, has been widely used in several food compounds or home-based animal feed to promote digestion of the animals and for improving their gut health. Yeast’s addition to poultry feed help in increasing the feed conversion ratio, leading to a positive impact on the white meat yield. Furthermore, it is observed that a combined form of yeast and probiotics having a potential impact on the productivity and weight gain of the animals. The live yeast is mostly preferred in home-based animal feed, produced from different sources such as soybean and corn, other yeast’s forms are getting popular in compound feed.

Additionally, growing awareness regarding the management of animal health globally is fostering the industry growth. The European Union banned the use of any antibiotic growth promoter in animal livestock, resulting in elevated demand for yeast products to be used in animal feed, further supporting the market expansion. However, rising competition for essential and adequate raw materials is restricting the sector’s growth.

The current pandemic scenario is predicted to impact the industry growth for feed yeast. Rising consumption of various animal-based products, and growing concerns pertaining to the maintenance of animal health are augmenting demand in market. However, shortage in labor due to COVID situation, restrictions in international trade, and reduced livestock product’s consumption are having a short-term impact on the supply as well as production of feed yeast during the COVID-19.

Further key findings in the report

• Yeast is extremely common and ample quantity of it found in the environment. A few of them are different and isolated from various natural products including fruits, honey, water, soil, leaves, flowers, and stems. Numerous feed ingredients like hay, silage, and grains, also hold yeasts in them.

• Technological innovations in the sector of animal feed had granted significant avenues for the industry manufacturers to come up with a range of innovative products in the segments of feed additives and animal nutrition. For example, a Canadian company, Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. launched an innovative feed technology with huge advantages for the animal feed/livestock industry.

• Probiotic yeast’s use in ruminant feed led to the higher milk yield and improved animal health. Similarly, in swine, yeast stimulates an instant immune response for reducing the entry of several pathogens in their body, along with minimizing the chances of post-weaning diarrhea.

• Increasing emphasis on industrialization of animal feed production in Asia-Pacific, resulting in the rising demand for meat products or meat. Growing awareness among farmers regarding the supplement of optimum nutrition to various farm animals is further propelling the industry growth in this region.

Leading manufacturers in the feed yeast industry are Archer Daniels Midland (US), Associated British Foods PLC. (UK), Alltech Inc. (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Lesaffre (France), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feed yeast market on the basis of product type, livestock, genus, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Probiotic yeast

• Brewer’s yeast

• Specialty yeast

• Yeast derivatives

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquatic animals

• Pets

• Equine

Genus Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Saccharomyces spp.

• Kluyveromyces spp.

• Others (Torula spp. and Pichia spp.)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

