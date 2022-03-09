Rove Medical Staffing CEO, Zach Collier on how they help Healthcare Facilities overcome their Nursing Shortages

Zach Collier, CEO, Rove Medical Staffing

CEOCFO interviews Rove Medical Staffing CEO Zach Collier, on placing nurses in long-term care facilities, skilled nursing homes, hospitals or outpatient clinics

We have some nurses that we might have been previously paying $30-$50 an hour that are making over $100 an hour working for us on assignments today.” — Zach Collier

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Zach Collier, CEO of Englewood, CO based Rove Medical Staffing, a medical staffing company.

To read the full interview visit:

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/rovemedicalstaffing22.html

When asked what is the overall vision and current focus for Rove Medical Staffing, Zach Collier said, “At Rove Medical Staffing, we strive to put healthcare professionals to work to fill the gaps and the voids that various facility types are having around the country. With shortages of healthcare professionals, we are primarily focusing on nursing professionals and placing nurses to work in long-term care facilities, skilled nursing homes, hospitals or outpatient clinics.”

As for the impact of COVID, Zach Collier shared, “We are constantly having to change our strategy due to the impact that COVID has had on our industry. A lot of pros and cons have come out of COVID from the standpoint of different business industries. From our perspective, we see a huge influx of business demand for people looking to hire professionals to fill healthcare positions. Many different facilities around the country are struggling greatly because there are all these different healthcare facilities that are experiencing shortages and are paying well above market rate to hire talent.” He continued, “When that occurs, the supply and demand has a big impact, so we’re seeing professionals are getting paid over double what they might have been paid in prior years to do the same jobs. Because of this, we’re having to make changes in our sourcing and employment retention strategies that ultimately bring success to our customers.”

“We have some nurses that we might have been previously paying $30-$50 an hour that are making over $100 an hour working for us on assignments today,” said Zach Collier during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse.

When asked the quality of their nursing services, Zach Collier told Lynn, “From the get-go, Rove has always been about quality over quantity. It does not mean that we aren’t focused on growing as a business — we are a for-profit company — but overall, we retain and have a joint commission accreditation. This is an industry-recognized accreditation that ultimately mandates and requires us to go through various different quality controls and compliance auditing to ensure that the staff we are sending are not only compliant to work in those facilities, but also have the quality and experience to work in them. We have the highest tier certification and standard, and we go through continual audits with them on an annual basis.”

Explaining the culture and fit of the healthcare facilities they work with, Zach Collier offered, “The majority of what we do is place contract professionals. We do not do a lot of long-term, permanent direct placement. The class of business that has a contract placement, usually they are looking for someone for a 90-day period. We tend to find out very quickly which facilities are the ones that people want to work at and which ones they don’t want to work at. When you learn these things, you’ll have facilities that happen to pay a lot more than anyone else because their culture isn’t aligned with what most healthcare providers are looking for.”

Describing how the organizations they work with can tell the difference with Rove Medical Staffing, Zach Collier told CEOCFO, "We as a company have grown organically over 100% year over year and I think that is a direct reflection of the quality of work that we’re putting out for our customers. It doesn’t mean we’re not like every other business that has a few unhappy customers here and there, but we have multiple exclusive relationships that we’ve been able to establish in various parts of the country through years of continuous investment into those relationships. We’re proving our words with our actions and have satisfied customers.”

Asked how they handle the growth they have experienced over the last year, Zach Collier replied, “We’ve been growing significantly, both internally and externally with our talent in order to support our customers’ demand. That comes with continuously investing in the technology and operational infrastructure.”

