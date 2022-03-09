DevOps Market Expected to Reach $57.90 Billion by 2030 | Amazon Web Services, Broadcom, Dell Technologies

Allied Market Research Logo

Manufacturing segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to rise in industrial internet of things (IIoT) trends.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “DevOps Market by Component, Cloud Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global DevOps market was valued at $6.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market. The global DevOps market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the growth of the DevOps market due to surge in demand for software and online web-based applications among businesses.

The report segments the global DevOps market on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global DevOps market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By cloud type, the public segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global DevOps industry. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

By region, the global DevOps market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The report includes an analysis of major market players such as Amazon Web Services, inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Rackspace Technology.

